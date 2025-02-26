Simone Ashley's leather mini skirt and sheer tights date night look is a major 2025 trend

Ah, the famous leather mini skirt. How does it feel to have It-girls lust you and fashion moguls love you?

We can only imagine it feels pretty damn great, especially when paired with the style sphere's other most notable wardrobe essential this season- a pair of sheer tights.

Pairing the aforementioned combo to absolute perfection on Monday night at an intimate dinner in London was none other than Bridgerton star, Simone Ashley.

© @simoneashley Sheer tights and mini skirts are this seasons unsung hero

The 29-year-old donned a dreamy monochromatic look for the after-dark occasion, styling a white high-neck vest top with a mini leather skirt, sheer tights and a set of pointed-toe-black pumps.

© @16arlington Simone's statement red lip tied the look together

The ultra-chic outfit was elevated with a full face of statement glam, Simone rocked a bold red lip and sultry smokey winged liner look which accented her glowing face base and chiselled contoured cheekbones.

For hair, the British actress scooped her long brunette locks up into a sleek slick back plaited ponytail, the perfect updo to emphasise her glamorous face beat.

© @16arlington Simone sat next to British model, Adwoa Aboah

Simone wore her trending ensemble to celebrate 16Arlington’s Autumn Winter 2025 collection, ‘Lights On’ at Almine Rech London in Mayfair. The intimate dinner party was a star-studded event, with a guest list consisting of Creative Director and founder Marco Capaldo’s nearest and dearest joining him for the event.

Ever since Simone emerged onto the acting scene in 2016, after a stint on the famed British crime series Broadchurch, she’s been making a name for herself in the fashion sphere.

© GC Images Her cosy look inspired style lovers across the globe

Earlier this month she was spotted out and about in New York, promoting her upcoming rom-com, Picture This, in a cuter-than-cute tartan mini dress and knee-high boot combo.

When she’s not attending lavish dinners with her friends or exploring new cities in cool-girl-coded off-duty looks, she can usually be found at red carpet events donning decadent gowns.

At this year's Fashion Awards, she paid homage to Audrey Hepburn in a blossom pink mini dress by Prada, effortlessly solidifying herself a top spot as one to watch in the fashion world and beyond.