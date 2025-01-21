Simone Ashley’s matching workout set is topping our wishlists

The beginning of a new year often leaves people determined to swap staying in bed for spin classes - and stick to it. But finding the willpower to do so in this cold climate when it's dark outside before and after work hours, is no easy feat.

Alongside the idea of feeling physically strong and having improved mental health, the other major motivator for fashion lovers is a running-ready outfit that makes us feel glam even when dripping in sweat.

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley is the latest coolgirl to inspire our workout wear wardrobe.

The 29-year-old It-Brit took to her Instagram stories to flaunt her impressive ability to not only plank for more than 3 seconds but do so with the cutest puppy named Myla on her back.

© @simoneashley The Bridgerton star wore

The actress wore a figure-sculpting navy legging and sports bra set, and her hair tied in a high wavy pony (who's hair looks this good upside down?).

As we discussed in our luxury activewear brand round-up, "feeling confident in your workout gear is beyond important, what you wear can be instrumental in determining not only the success levels of your workout but providing the motivation needed to actually get off the sofa and into the spin studio."

© @simoneashley The ultimate workout motivation? A dog, obviously

The fashion set is clearly also on the 'new year, new me' hype.

Singer and fashion designer Rita Ora took to Instagram wearing a slick red matching two-piece, a long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted shorts set that was perfect for anything from pilates to a coffee run, supermodel and socialite Kendall Jenner has teamed up with British cool-girl workout brand Adanola for a new activewear edit swathed in sophisticated colour palettes, and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber opted for a basic white tank top and workout shorts featuring a black colourway, a super-short cut and a fitted high-waisted rise.

© @ritaora Rita Ora looked stunning in matching cranberry activewear

If you need that extra dousing of exercise inspiration, look no further than the most coveted cool-girls on the planet...