Rita Ora just wore two unusual ensembles in one day while promoting Typebea in NYC

Whenever Rita Ora is papped out and about doing her thing, we can always guarantee she’s donning something spectacular and her recent look just reinforced that exact point.

As we all know the British songstress is no stranger to sporting standout ‘fits on the world stage, just yesterday she donned a pair of sheer red wine-hued gloves with a nude corset and matching wide-leg trousers while last week she made a statement in leather arm cuffs and a basic black tank top.

© Getty She could honestly wear a trashbag and still look chic

Proving that unusual ensembles are her kryptonite, Rita was spotted out and about on official Typebea business in New York City, donning a black bubble mini dress and cape hybrid layered over a high-neck white turtleneck, sheer black gloves, metallic silver pointed-toe heels and a pair of her beloved oversized aviator sunglasses with transparent orange lenses.

Her newly cut bob hairstyle was obviously bouncier than ever, no doubt a result of using her new hair-growth-promoting products from her new haircare brand Typebea.

Rita is currently in New York for the American leg of her brand promotional tour and by the looks of it, she’s taking the opportunity to don stylish ensembles very, very seriously.

© Getty Rita is a known lover of funky glasses

Yesterday’s bubble dress look wasn’t the only killer outfit on the cards, she was spotted again in the Big Apple swapping out her mini-dress for a cropped blazer and matching trouser and skirt look paired with futuristic visor-like transparent glasses.

We can’t know for sure but we have a sneaky suspicion that Rita and her unusual yet overly chic wardrobe aren’t done just yet as the official USA launch party is yet to come, meaning fans of both the Let You Love Me singer and fashion are in for a few more cultivated looks.