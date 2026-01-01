Rita Ora’s lingerie-inspired mini dress proves the négligée trend is here to stay in 2026

It may be the very first day of a new year, but Rita Ora made it clear that her iconic style agenda is rolling straight into 2026.

Rounding off the festive season with a bang, the singer stepped out in New York in a head-to-toe Chloé look before appearing in Times Square, for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026, that perfectly captured cutesy–meets–mob wife energy,

The Let You Love Me singer was spotted strutting through the streets of New York City wearing the chicest baby blue satin lingerie-inspired mini dress, complete with delicate lace detailing at the neckline and a slinky, nightwear-esque silhouette that skimmed her frame. The barely-there dress nodded to classic slip dressing, perfecting the fashionista-adored underwear as outerwear trend.

Giving the look a fashion-forward edge - and making it cold-weather appropriate - she layered up with a dramatic, fluffy maxi coat in a smoky grey hue. Worn open, the statement outerwear allowed the pastel blue mini to take centre stage, striking the perfect balance between softness and drama. She paired the look with the Chloé Hobo bag in black and a pair of powder pink platform pumps.

© GC Images Rita Ora stunned in head-to-toe Chloé on New Year's Eve

Silky, sleepwear-inspired dresses have been enjoying a major fashion moment since 2024 (spearheaded by the reigning queen of the negligee, Sabrina Carpenter), and Rita’s latest outing proves the trend isn’t going anywhere in 2026.

“Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high-fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom,” says H! Fashion’s features editor and trend expert, Tania Leslau.

© GC Images Her baby blue slip dress was a lingerie-inspired dream

“Yet, romantic slips can be tricky to style. They’re not exactly office-friendly or overly practical, but they make for whimsical eveningwear staples, effortless summer-in-the-city throw-ons and European holiday must-haves — depending on how you wear them.”

As for winter dressing? Rita schooled us in the art of styling a delicate slip with statement outerwear.

While January is often used for rest and resetting after the festive rush, if you do find yourself (perhaps reluctantly) attending a dressed-up event, Rita’s look offers the perfect inspiration.