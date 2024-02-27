Rita Ora just paired an unexpected utilitarian outfit with It-girl biker boots

Daring outfits and Rita Ora go hand-in-hand.

The global superstar and sartorial icon is recognised for wearing daring outfits that push the boundaries of fashion norms - be that sheer dresses to perform for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dinosaur spikes with a Primark dress on the Fashion Awards red carpet or bikinis during Paris Fashion Week.

Her latest outfit, however, totally juxtaposed her usual style agenda, as she paired her newly chopped shoulder-skimming tresses with an oversized utilitarian outfit. Are we about to see a style renaissance from the sartorial muse?

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita showed off her studio 'fit on Instagram

After asking her 16m followers the question: "Do you guys wanna see my onset look today?" on her Instagram stories, she rightly assumed the answer was yes and continued the video by giving her fans a full rundown of her outfit.

"We're rocking a Panavision bomber, and then I've got my Mius [showing her Miu Miu boots] because it's raining, and I've got my cargos."

Wearing an oversized (and totally opaque) look from head to toe is the total opposite of the usual outfits in her style file - though, of course, she nailed it as always.

© Instagram/@ritaora She paired her Miu Miu boots with an oversized bomber and baggy cargo's

The pièce de résistance for fashion fanatics, was her Miu Miu 'Sienna' biker boots from the label's autumn/winter 2022 collection. They were undoubtedly the most dominant boots of summer 2023. "The most stylish It-girls have been seen wearing them on and off the runway,” Shivani Dhillon, founder of Wardrobe Couture previously told Hello! Fashion, "they are a mix of quirky and tough, you’ll be able to wear them forever."

Cargo trousers have been back on fashion agendas since the revival of the Y2K aesthetic over recent years, whilst the classic and versatile bomber jacket is a coat that stands the test of time: "Its unique silhouette has managed to transcend the trend cycle and now the bomber is an outerwear classic that pops up on the runway, season after season," explained Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin.

Whatever Miu Miu do, the rest of the fashion world swiftly follows suit (be that pleated micro mini skirts or ballet flats), and they've firmly put biker boots back on the map.

Though Rita's utilitarian look was totally unexpected, she nailed utilitarian dressing and was, as always, bang on trend.