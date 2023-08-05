Rita Ora brought back a retro wedding accessory and you probably didn’t notice

Rita Ora and acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi have shared exclusive photos from their intimate Los Angeles wedding to mark their one year anniversary, and we are obsessing over every little fashion and beauty detail.

Though the Let You Love Me singer kept accessories to a minimum, her stunning retro hair accessory did plenty of talking.

Her elegant, loosely curled hair was crafted by Sami Knight, and was finished off with the chicest, silver barrette gripped onto the right side of her head, giving her elegant look a touch of pizazz. The vintage clip, which first became popular in the 60s, began making a resurgence in 2022 (like other retro hair trends). On the red carpet at the Emmy Awards last September, we saw fashionistas including Elle Fanning and Squid Games star Jung Ho-yeon add a barrette to their looks to amp up the glam.

The elegant accessory originated from France, and the word barrette translates to "small bar" in French. With the incomprehensible return of minimalistic, elevated fashion agendas in 2023 (known as 'quiet luxury'), it's unsurprising the clip, which oozes Parisian chic, has returned.

Though her wedding day accessories were as lowkey as her wedding, Rita's engagement ring certainly was not. Back in February this year, we were flabbergasted when she gave a close-up view of her emerald for the first time on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, worth around half a million dollars.

Engagement ring specialists at Steven Stone told Hello! Fashion, "The stunning ring features a 10 carat emerald cut Columbian green emerald in a halo setting. Colombian emeralds are typically the most expensive in the world - with their beautiful depth of colour, they can sometimes appear to glow,” explained Creative Director, Maxwell Stone, “The stunning emerald is sat on a delicate gold band. Gold is the most popular wedding ring and engagement ring metal - representing eternal love and promise, it’s always a sentimental choice. I’d estimate Rita’s dazzling engagement ring to be worth $500,000.”

It's no surprise that the fashion-forward British singer didn't wear a traditional gown, and Tom Ford was the perfect choice for a dress designer who fuses contemporary elegance with timeless glamour. “Tom Ford is one of my favourite designers of all time and favourite humans in general,” Rita told Vogue. “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true."

We honestly can't get enough of the stylish A-list wedding content that keeps soothing our sartorial souls this year - from Sofia Richie to Barbara Palvin, Nadia Ferreira to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein of Jordan. Now Rita has gone totally against the grain and had (by far) the most intimate celebrity wedding of 2023.