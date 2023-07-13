Nicola Coughlan had a Barbie hair transformation and you probably missed it

A galaxy of stars gathered at London’s Cineworld in Leicester Square to attend the European Premiere of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie.

While the Aussie Actress who plays the film’s protagonist has been working overtime to replicate some of Barbie’s most iconic outfits, her co-star Nicola Coughlan has her own doll-like makeover of her own with a classic Barbie blow dry.

"The inspiration for the look was a peachy pink 1950’s celebration of Barbie and a nod to Nicola's look in the feature film, a take on retro Hollywood and sultry glamour," explained her hairstylist Halley Brisker who used the cult-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson Corrale straightener to achieve the look.

Luckily for us Brisker, who also works with the likes of Lily James and Jenna Coleman broke down a step by step tutorial for how he achieved Coughlan’s retro Barbie hairstyle:

© Tristan Fewings Nicola Coughlan hairstyle was take on retro Hollywood and sultry glamour

Steps:

Begin by prepping the hair down from damp with a blow dry balm of your choice and create a sharp side parting just above the arch of the brow. Blow dry to smooth with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and round bristle brush (small) in medium size sections from back to front ensuring all the hair/roots are given sufficient lift. The cool shot was used on rolled-up sections around the brush to lock in the shine and shape.

Taking 2-inch by 2-inch sections, run a quick smooth pass over from roots to ends using the Dyson Corrale hair straightener and ensure a bevel is created with this process. After you complete this, roll each hot section up and clip it into place to cool into a soft curl. This should be completed working from back to front and up towards parting on either side.

© Instagram @halleybrisker Halley Brisker worked with Dyson products to achieve the look

Once cooled, remove all the clips, gently brush the hair out and begin to work it into a classic face-framing retro shape. At this point it is good to play around until the hair begins to take the desired shape, this may take a few brush strokes.

Once satisfied with the shape, using the Dyson Corrale straightener I enhanced the flicks, bends, and ends to really lock in the shape. This is where you can finesse the look and the added gentle heat will exaggerate the finish. Just pick out the key areas of movement and the shape on the ends.

Finish with a generous misting of a firm-hold hairspray of your choice.