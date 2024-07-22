Bridgerton's Simone Ashley shows off summer's coolest colourbomb outfit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Although hard to imagine Miss Kate Sharma (AKA Simone Ashley) not wearing a Regency-style corseted gown frothing with frills and lace on the Bridgerton set, the British actress can usually be found donning a serious cool off-duty ensemble - as her recent Instagram story just demonstrated.

© Instagram / @simoneashley This is what we call a chic colour-bomb 'fit

Posting to her 4.1 million Insta followers yesterday, Simone made a case for impeccable colourbombing in a slew of experimetally curated accessories. Pairing a green and purple printed head scarf worn like a bandana with a bold green Stussy t-shirt adorned with a frontal colourful graffiti motif, Simone effortlessly nailed cool-girl, out-of-office dressing.

Her brightly-hued ensemble didn’t end there. She accessorised her favourable ‘fit with a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses with a tortoiseshell finish, a black shoulder bag, which she customised with a mini rubber duck and pink heart keychain à la Jane Birkin, and a set of diamond double hoop earrings.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been envious of the 29-year-old Bridgerton actress' wardrobe. Just a few weeks ago, she was spotted sporting a cap with the slogan “unexpectedly delicious" embroidered on the front from the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie’s favourite brand, Anya Hindmarch.

She was then seen just a day before displaying her statement cap look in a set of baggy jeans, a crew neck jumper and a Prada shoulder bag to visit her new collaboration billboard with L'Oréal.

As you can likely tell, Simone Ashley has quickly become one of our favourite It-girls to watch when it comes to low-key outfit inspiration. However, her red carpet looks are also up there, with the likes of Zendaya, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anya Taylor-Joy - all of whom are currently tied for first place on the event-ready sartorial scale.

© Getty Said dazzling Prada dress

Back in May, the star traded in her on-screen 'regencycore' outfit for a dazzling strapless, silver sequin fringing column dress from Prada to attend the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere in New York.

I’ve said it once and I'll say it again, we love a girl who can do both.