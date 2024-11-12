Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk schools the fashion obsessed in how to wear a necktie for AW24
Model Elsa Hosk poses in a pair of jeans, a button-up shirt, necktie and baggy blazer for an Instagram snap© @hoskelsa

Elsa Hosk's latest look proves neckties are AW24's most notable new accessory trend

The Swedish model joins the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Julia Roberts, all of whom love a corporate-chic ensemble

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
In all honesty, a corporate tie being AW24’s most coveted accessory was not on our 2024 bingo card but here we are. 

Solidifying the style as a wardrobe must-have for the autumn/winter season is none other than Swedish model and sartorial style it-girl, Elsa Hosk. 

Elsa Hosk poses in a blazer, jeans necktie and shirt on her Instagram© @hoskelsa
Elsa gave a whole new meaning to office appropriate fashion

Posting to her fashion-obsessed following on Monday night, Elsa made a case for corporate cool-girl styling, pairing a set of blue denim jeans with a crisp white button-up, an oversized blazer, a blue, red and white striped necktie, a pair of wrap-around sunglasses and her beloved exotic Hermès Kelly bag. 

Elsa Hosk poses in jeans, a button-up shirt, necktie, blazer and sunglasses© @hoskelsa
There is literally nothing the model can't pull off

The stylish combo, which would traditionally be seen worn by a male banker on Wall Street, packed a high fashion punch, without being overbearing. 

Julia Roberts attends the 1990 Golden Globes Awards in a baggy grey suit© Jim Smeal
Julia's awards show look was a bold statement to traditional opulent occasional dress codes

Neckties, which were often linked to symbolise power and respect have since taken a fashion-forward approach, largely thanks to Julia Roberts and her iconic 1990 Golden Globes Awards look where she went against the grain and wore a baggy grey suit.

Like many of fashion’s most notable moments, Julia Roberts walked so Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber could run. Both It-Girls have been seen sporting various necktie styles over the past few weeks.

Hailey Bieber poses in a suit look with a striped shirt and red tie© @haileybieber
Hailey styles her suit look with a striped shirt
Gigi Hadid out and about on October 14, 2022 in New York City© Gotham
Gigi layered her necktie look with a cardigan and blazer to fight the autumn chill

To attend her first post-baby Rhode event alongside her besties Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey sported a seriously chic oversized suiting look, complete with a necktie and slim spectacles. Earlier this month Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted out and about in NYC in a grandpa-coded tartan shirt, a camel-toned blazer, a set of khaki trousers and a white satin necktie. 

As the temperatures continue to drop, finding weather-appropriate accessories that are both chic and practical and not a knitted scarf or chunky beanie seems to be rather tricky. Thankfully, the necktie can is designed to be seen, and can be worn over a multitude of layers.

