Elsa Hosk's latest look proves neckties are AW24's most notable new accessory trend

In all honesty, a corporate tie being AW24’s most coveted accessory was not on our 2024 bingo card but here we are.

Solidifying the style as a wardrobe must-have for the autumn/winter season is none other than Swedish model and sartorial style it-girl, Elsa Hosk.

© @hoskelsa Elsa gave a whole new meaning to office appropriate fashion

Posting to her fashion-obsessed following on Monday night, Elsa made a case for corporate cool-girl styling, pairing a set of blue denim jeans with a crisp white button-up, an oversized blazer, a blue, red and white striped necktie, a pair of wrap-around sunglasses and her beloved exotic Hermès Kelly bag.

© @hoskelsa There is literally nothing the model can't pull off

The stylish combo, which would traditionally be seen worn by a male banker on Wall Street, packed a high fashion punch, without being overbearing.

© Jim Smeal Julia's awards show look was a bold statement to traditional opulent occasional dress codes

Neckties, which were often linked to symbolise power and respect have since taken a fashion-forward approach, largely thanks to Julia Roberts and her iconic 1990 Golden Globes Awards look where she went against the grain and wore a baggy grey suit.

Like many of fashion’s most notable moments, Julia Roberts walked so Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber could run. Both It-Girls have been seen sporting various necktie styles over the past few weeks.

© @haileybieber Hailey styles her suit look with a striped shirt © Gotham Gigi layered her necktie look with a cardigan and blazer to fight the autumn chill

To attend her first post-baby Rhode event alongside her besties Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey sported a seriously chic oversized suiting look, complete with a necktie and slim spectacles. Earlier this month Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted out and about in NYC in a grandpa-coded tartan shirt, a camel-toned blazer, a set of khaki trousers and a white satin necktie.

As the temperatures continue to drop, finding weather-appropriate accessories that are both chic and practical and not a knitted scarf or chunky beanie seems to be rather tricky. Thankfully, the necktie can is designed to be seen, and can be worn over a multitude of layers.