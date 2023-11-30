Princess Eugenie rewears her royal wedding dress designer, and its iconic

Princess Eugenie graced her charity's inaugural winter gala, radiating sophistication in a timeless black gown.

The co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, exuded regality as she gathered with her nearest and dearest in London.

Accompanied by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and elder sister, Princess Beatrice, the royal trio added a touch of glamour to the prestigious event held at Battersea Arts Centre. Notable pals including singer Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, and Cressida Bonas, also adorned the star-studded guest list.

© Dave Benett Camila Alves McConaughey and Princess Eugenie of York

Eugenie's ensemble was a showcase of elegance, featuring Gabriela Hearst’s Metallic Nina Lambskin Bag, Jimmy Choo’s Lang 100 Gold Metallic Sandals, and a breathtaking Brooch-Embellished Black Satin Gown crafted by her wedding dress designer, Peter Pilotto.



MORE: Winter dresses: 10 easy street style-approved outfits to recreate

RELATED: Best designer vegan handbags of 2023

The collaboration between Princess Eugenie and Peter Pilotto blossomed when they crossed paths during an event supporting women artists. The young royal has been a dedicated patron of the brand for several years, loyally showcasing their creations.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attended The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala together

Back in 2018, the world witnessed a moment of pure Pilotto magic during Princess Eugenie's nuptials with Jack Brookbank. As she stepped out of the car at St George's Chapel - adorned in a wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos (founders of the British label) - Eugenie's gown combined innovative textile design with a contemporary feminine silhouette.

Sadly, just a year after unveiling one of the most lauded wedding dresses of the decade, the London-based label Peter Pilotto announced a hiatus in its operations.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Eugenie wedding dress was also by Peter Pilotto

A statement on the brand's Instagram account conveyed the decision saying, “After 12 exhilarating years of collaboration, Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos have decided to take a break and pause their eponymous brand Peter Pilotto.” The pause marked a poignant moment for the fashion industry, putting a temporary halt to a journey that had captivated international audiences.

Clearly, Eugenie is ready for a Peter Pilotto comeback.