Princess Eugenie rewears her royal wedding dress designer, and its iconic

The royal donned Peter Pilotto at the Anti Slavery Collective Inaugural Winter Gala 

Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Princess Eugenie graced her charity's inaugural winter gala, radiating sophistication in a timeless black gown. 

The co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, exuded regality as she gathered with her nearest and dearest in London. 

Accompanied by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and elder sister, Princess Beatrice, the royal trio added a touch of glamour to the prestigious event held at Battersea Arts Centre. Notable pals including singer Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, and Cressida Bonas, also adorned the star-studded guest list.

Eugenie's ensemble was a showcase of elegance, featuring Gabriela Hearst’s Metallic Nina Lambskin Bag, Jimmy Choo’s Lang 100 Gold Metallic Sandals, and a breathtaking Brooch-Embellished Black Satin Gown crafted by her wedding dress designer, Peter Pilotto.


The collaboration between Princess Eugenie and Peter Pilotto blossomed when they crossed paths during an event supporting women artists. The young royal has been a dedicated patron of the brand for several years, loyally showcasing their creations.

Back in 2018, the world witnessed a moment of pure Pilotto magic during Princess Eugenie's nuptials with Jack Brookbank. As she stepped out of the car at St George's Chapel - adorned in a wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos (founders of the British label) - Eugenie's gown combined innovative textile design with a contemporary feminine silhouette.

Sadly, just a year after unveiling one of the most lauded wedding dresses of the decade, the London-based label Peter Pilotto announced a hiatus in its operations. 

A statement on the brand's Instagram account conveyed the decision saying, “After 12 exhilarating years of collaboration, Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos have decided to take a break and pause their eponymous brand Peter Pilotto.” The pause marked a poignant moment for the fashion industry, putting a temporary halt to a journey that had captivated international audiences.

Clearly, Eugenie is ready for a Peter Pilotto comeback. 

