Princess Eugenie's quiet luxury bag is perfect for spring 2024

Princess Eugenie is the stylish British aristocrat who could arguably take the crown (pun intended) for the best royal-owned capsule wardrobe.

Her style has come into its own in recent years, whether she’s wearing all-white to Cheltenham Festival, donning bold green satin to attend opulent parties or sporting a matchy-matchy moment with her sister Princess Beatrice, she's unafraid to experiment with colour silhouettes and designs.

Despite her commitment to a versatile dress code, her roster of 'must-have pieces in your wardrobe' is unmatched. From white trainers to slingbacks and elegant black dresses, she's constantly sporting interchangeable accessories that everybody should own.

Last night, she stepped out for a sisters' night out at the Royal Albert Hall with Beatrice and wore the chicest, versatile handbag and it's perfect for spring 2024.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie attended the Ellie Goulding x Served party at the Royal Albert Hall

MORE: These are the 2024 bag trends I'm shopping this season

She attended a private party hosted by Ellie Goulding wearing a grey cashmere mini dress from Gabriela Hearst, suede nude Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, and the Lana Osette midi bag from Strathberry in a cream colourway with contrasting tan edges.

The bag brings a modern take on the classic bucket bag, featuring a drawstring closure and leather top handle. Though it also comes with a leather crossbody strap, Eugenie carried hers by its handle to give the accessory a more evening-appropriate feel.

© Getty She carried the Strathberry Lana Osette midi bag

Proving it's the perfect bag to take from day to night, she also wore the same outfit to a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry’s commitment to sustainability at the American Ambassador’s Residence earlier that day.

Though we're guaranteed a shift away from minimalism this spring/summer season, with designers welcoming the return of bolder, eccentric fashion with open arms, Eugenie's handbag proves why a versatile, neutral-hued handbag is a wardrobe must-have.