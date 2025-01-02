Exclusive: Inside Rivals, Wolf Hall and Poldark location Chavenage House

Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds, Chavenage House has become a bit of a local celebrity. The Elizabethan estate is a stone's throw from Highgrove House and Gatcombe Park, the country homes of the King and the Princess Royal, and served as a playground for the young Princes William and Harry.

Chavenage House

It also starred in some of the biggest shows on TV, with roles in Wolf Hall, Poldark and, more recently, Rivals, the nation's favourite – and steamiest – period drama.

In fact, actor Aidan Turner has appeared in bedroom scenes here as both 18th-century Cornish heart-throb Captain Ross Poldark and 1980s journalist Declan O'Hara in the Disney+ adaptation of author Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel.

Chavenage House's bedrooms have played host to many scenes

"Aidan used this bed to do a sex scene in Poldark. And then, when Rivals came along, he used the same bed," says James Lowsley-Williams as he gives HELLO! a tour of one of the countless bedrooms in the beautiful grade I-listed manor where his family has lived for six generations.

WATCH: Rivals trailer

Describing Chavanage as, "a lived-in family home, not a museum or a National Trust building," the family is happy to work with film companies because, "we're not too precious."

Chavenage House is their family home

In fact they positively welcomed the cast and crew of Rivals for five months last year.

"Everyone was so genuine, so kind. The family would sit there in the catering trailer with all the actors," says James, a former professional cyclist who works with the online cycling channel Global Cycling Network (GCN).

"My family are flamboyant and happy to jump in and say: 'Aidan! Come here!' I'm more like: 'It's Aidan Turner – I don't want to annoy him.'"

There are plenty of recognisable rooms at Chavenage

"I'd always go to see what was going on, and say 'hi' to Danny Dyer," James says of the actor, who plays the affable Freddie Jones.

"He used to call my aunt Caroline 'treacle'. He'd be like: 'Oh hi treacle, you all right?'" And she'd say: 'Danny's just the same off camera as he is on.' Then Aidan would come up and give my grandmother a cuddle."

The home is a perfect historical setting

James, who recently married his fiancé Emma and held the wedding reception at the house, is delighted that the Cotswolds is enjoying what he describes as "an insane boom" – thanks not only to the TV shows but also famous residents such as the Beckhams and the monarch.

"I met him when I was much smaller, but he's visited a fair amount," says James of the King.

Chavenage House neighbours some well-known royal residences

Princess Anne has attended parties at the house and is part of the same riding scene as his aunts. Prince William and Prince Harry were also regular visitors as boys.

"When they were staying at Highgrove, it was very confined, and there was an idea for them to play with other kids in a protective environment. We were like the family next door for them to get to know."