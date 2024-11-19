Dua Lipa stuns in lace tights and LBD in major PDA moment with Callum Turner

After letting fans ponder for a while whether her relationship with British actor Callum Turner was romantic of not, Dua Lipa has been flaunting her relationship in full force this season, and of course she is doing so in style.

The superstar singer went on a recent trip to Tokyo with her family and Callum (does anything solidify a relationship more than the test of a family holiday?), sharing plenty of snaps on her Instagram.

One particular image showed The Boys in the Boat actor kissing her on the head as they walked across the street, and as much as we love a successful celebrity love story, it was her It-girl-coded date night outfit that captured our attention at the H! Fashion office.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa packed on the PDA with Callum Turner

She oozed edgy glamour in a LBD featuring ruching and long sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, she paired it with black lace tights, heeled knee-high boots and a studded handbag in the shape of a heart.

"With black dresses and black tights with a pattern, you look different. It looks interesting," Kristina Falke, international PR Director of hosiery brand Falke previously told H! Fashion. "With the patterns and bright colours, you should put on the tights and then choose what you wear. But with a black dress, anything goes."

Dua simply captioned the series of images: "dreamland" - you can decide whether she's referring to Tokyo or her heartthrob boyfriend...

© @dualipa Her lace tights and LBD combo is the ultimate It-girl date night combo

Questions about the two’s ‘friendship’ began when Dua supported Callum at the premiere after party for Masters of the Air on January 10. After being spotted in Hollywood packing on the PDA, Dua and Callum seemingly further confirmed their romance at the BAFTAs after party at Annabel's in London - though Dua walked solo on the BAFTA red carpet just hours prior, - perhaps an attempt to throw the relationship dogs off of their scent.

More PDA and more date night fashion inspo please Dua.