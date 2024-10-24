Rita Ora's Barbiecore mini skirt and crop top look is perfect for Halloween

Rita Ora is in her Barbie dream world era and now we know exactly what to be for Halloween 2024.

The singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur gave Margot Robbie a run for her money on last night's The Masked Singer US, dressing up as a pastel-toned Barbie doll, complete with a full face of glam to match.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita wore a full Versace look for the occasion

Sharing a series of images to her Instagram yesterday, Rita stole the hearts of fashion fans around the globe, styling a baby blue and white chequered Versace twinset with a matching bow-adorned headband, transparent plastic shoes and a slew of crystal jewellery.

Aside from her ultra-cute ensemble, the real star of the look had to be Rita’s impeccable bright-hued makeup look and bouncy volumized hair.

© Instagram/@ritaora The singer accessorised the look to perfection with a set of crystal hoop earrings

Opting for a Barbie pink-toned metallic eyeshadow look with sleek black cat eyeliner, flawless skin and a brown matte lip look, the 33-year-old literally looked like a real-life Barbie doll.

© Instagram/@ritaora Barbie would be a perfect Halloween costume for 2024

For hair, the Typebea founder backcombed the roots of her long mermaid locks and slicked her front pieces down into a middle part before setting everything with a ‘Gianni Ribbon Satin HeadBand’, also from Versace.

© Instagram/@ritaora Barbie would be a perfect Halloween costume for 2024

Rita and her doll-inspired look fitted the Barbie Week theme brief perfectly whilst also giving those of us who are yet to decide on a Halloween costume for next week some much-needed inspiration.

Over the past few months, both Rita and her wardrobe have been taking no days off. A few days ago she was spotted donning a matching polka dot bubble mini skirt and crop top to dance with Japanese boy band BE:FIRST for a TikTok video, while yesterday she shared another dancing video of herself in an Adidas x Avavav jacket dress and matching shoes.

Episode 12 of The Masked Singer US marks a milestone for Rita as the show nears its finale episode set to air on November 7th. If you’re like us and have been living for every Rita outfit, we suggest you soak it all up before it’s all over.