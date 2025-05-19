Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction on Cannes red carpet
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction on Cannes red carpet
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Amy Sussman

Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction on Cannes red carpet

The Babygirl actress is known for her ever changing hairstyles

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Nicole Kidman was honored with the prestigious Women in Motion Award, recognizing her significant contributions to cinema and her advocacy for female representation in the film industry. 

During the event, Nicole dazzled in a red lace gown, embodying elegance and grace. However, keen-eyed observers noted a minor fashion mishap: the mesh cap of her wig was subtly visible, a rare oversight for the usually impeccable star. 

This slight slip did little to overshadow the evening's significance, as Nicole's commitment to empowering women in film took center stage.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner© Corbis via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction at Cannes

Acceptance speech

In her acceptance speech, Nicole reflected on a promise she made in 2017 to work with a female director every 18 months. 

She proudly shared that she has since collaborated with 27 female directors, surpassing her initial pledge. 

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards during The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival © Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Nicole's wig mesh is seen on the red carpet

"I'm just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that," she stated, emphasizing her dedication to fostering gender equality in the industry. 

Nicole's influence extends beyond her on-screen performances. Through her production company, Blossom Films, she has championed projects that highlight women's stories and talents. 

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Nicole unveiled her edgy cut at the Met Gala

Her efforts have not only provided opportunities for female filmmakers but have also enriched the cinematic landscape with diverse narratives. 

The Women in Motion Award, presented by Kering and the Cannes Film Festival, celebrates women who have made impactful contributions to the arts and culture. Nicole joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including Susan Sarandon and Salma Hayek. 

Reflecting on the honor, Nicole shared, "I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me, artists and trailblazers I deeply admire. 

"The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years, and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here."

Nicole Kidman during her Kering Women in Motion Talk at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images
Nicole often wears wigs

Nicole's family

The star, 57, balances her on-screen duties with spending time with her family, including her husband Keith Urban, also 57, and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.

During a conversation with People at the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers season two, Nicole shut down that possibility of working with Keith with a simple "No."

She added: "We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show," although was a lot more game about reprising several of her most well known (and campiest) on-screen personas in a single universe.

"That's hilarious. I'd be up for it," Nicole enthused. "As you know, I'm up for most things. I like to be able to say I'm game. So I'm always ready to try things, and I have a huge passion for what I do."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more
Best dressed stars in May 2025
GalleryBest dressed stars in May 2025
After the sartorial spectacle of the Met Gala, May is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos

Read More