Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction on Cannes red carpet

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Nicole Kidman was honored with the prestigious Women in Motion Award, recognizing her significant contributions to cinema and her advocacy for female representation in the film industry.

During the event, Nicole dazzled in a red lace gown, embodying elegance and grace. However, keen-eyed observers noted a minor fashion mishap: the mesh cap of her wig was subtly visible, a rare oversight for the usually impeccable star.

This slight slip did little to overshadow the evening's significance, as Nicole's commitment to empowering women in film took center stage.

© Corbis via Getty Images Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction at Cannes

Acceptance speech

In her acceptance speech, Nicole reflected on a promise she made in 2017 to work with a female director every 18 months.

She proudly shared that she has since collaborated with 27 female directors, surpassing her initial pledge.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Nicole's wig mesh is seen on the red carpet

"I'm just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that," she stated, emphasizing her dedication to fostering gender equality in the industry.

Nicole's influence extends beyond her on-screen performances. Through her production company, Blossom Films, she has championed projects that highlight women's stories and talents.

© Getty Images Nicole unveiled her edgy cut at the Met Gala

Her efforts have not only provided opportunities for female filmmakers but have also enriched the cinematic landscape with diverse narratives.

The Women in Motion Award, presented by Kering and the Cannes Film Festival, celebrates women who have made impactful contributions to the arts and culture. Nicole joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including Susan Sarandon and Salma Hayek.

Reflecting on the honor, Nicole shared, "I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me, artists and trailblazers I deeply admire.

"The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years, and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here."

© Getty Images Nicole often wears wigs

Nicole's family

The star, 57, balances her on-screen duties with spending time with her family, including her husband Keith Urban, also 57, and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.

During a conversation with People at the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers season two, Nicole shut down that possibility of working with Keith with a simple "No."

She added: "We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show," although was a lot more game about reprising several of her most well known (and campiest) on-screen personas in a single universe.

"That's hilarious. I'd be up for it," Nicole enthused. "As you know, I'm up for most things. I like to be able to say I'm game. So I'm always ready to try things, and I have a huge passion for what I do."