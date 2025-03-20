Kylie Jenner's extremely rare photo of Stormi and Aire leaves fans saying the same thing

Kylie Jenner's life may revolve around her multi-million dollar Kylie Cosmetics empire, her clothing brand Khy, and her whirlwind romance with Hollywood's Timothée Chalamet, but at the heart of it all, her children take top priority.

The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-partner Travis Scott. Whilst the mom-of-two proudly documented her daughter's early years on social media, she's far more private with her son, Aire.

Sharing an extremely rare post of her children with her staggering 394 million followers, Kylie was seen enjoying a sweet, candid moment with her little ones.

Dressed in white yoga pants and a leopard-print shirt, The Kardashians reality star cradled Stormi and Aire in a bear hug on the floor, hiding their faces with her arm. Both her children sported a full head of thick chocolate curls, twinning with their rapper dad.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a rare mom moment with her children

Fans were quick to react to the sweet mom moment from Kylie. "Kylie is such a good mother," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Kylie is the best mom ever, I hope to be like her in the future."

A third fan commented in agreement: "What a happy family photo. You're a lovely mom."

Kylie's honest thoughts on motherhood

The Internet almost went into meltdown when Kylie announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi, in 2018, after keeping her pregnancy a secret from the world, even from Keeping Up With The Kardashians producers.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kylie shares two children wit her ex-partner, Travis Scott

Speaking on her decision to go through pregnancy in private, Kylie explained: "I shared so much of my life," she told Andy Cohen on the KUWTK reunion. "I was also really young when I got pregnant. And it was just a lot for me, personally."

I didn't know how I would bring that to the public, too, and have, you know, everyone's opinions. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."

© Instagram Kylie kept details of her first pregnancy under wraps

Kylie has often expressed how much motherhood has transformed her, sharing in interviews that it’s brought her a sense of strength and fulfillment unlike anything else.

"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” Kylie told TMRW.

"I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It’s been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family."