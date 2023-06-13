Jennifer Lopez scuba dress is a fresh twist on Mermaidcore

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez outfit that made the ultimate fashion statement.

She's certainly well versed in the sartorial department. From cutesy floral maxi dresses to nailing Barbiecore, to wearing the chicest athleisure ensemble we've ever seen, the 53-year-old multi-hyphenate has a knack for nailing just about every single style agenda.

JLo is also an absolute pro at head-turning statement pieces that linger on the lips of fashion fanatics. And that was her exact motto when putting an outfit together for the premiere of The Flash at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday.

© Getty Her bizarre dress had a zip-up scuba bodice

Would you believe us if we told you she wore a gilet on the red carpet? well, you should. She wore the most unusual yet still bizarrely chic dress, with the top half boasting a black sleeveless zip-up scuba bodice. Despite the athleisure looking piece perhaps being something you'd wear to exercise, there was no room for doubt that JLo was on her way to a glamorous event, as she wore the zip so low down it made for an ultra plunging, daring neckline and gave the look major sultry vibes.

The wacky dress from Gucci's Resort 24 collection gave 'smart-casual' a whole new meaning. Juxtaposing the slinky scuba jacket was an ethereal skirt with an elegant train in a peachy hue that is perfect for upcoming summer events.

© Getty Her gilet-dress boasted an elegant peach train

Stealing the limelight in show-stopping outfits is the norm for the beauty entrepreneur. From wearing the most shocking neon dress to the Air movie premiere, to recreating her iconic Maid in Mahhattan outfit, to wearing over £1.5 million worth of diamonds to the 2023 Grammys, wearing an OTT outfit is just another day at the office.

© Getty She and Ben Affleck looked all loved up on the red carpet

Proving that they're a certified Hollywood power couple, JLo and Ben Affleck looked totally loved-up for the premiere of her husband's new film, which is the latest DC movie based off of the eponymous character of Flash.

We have a feeling we'll be waiting a while for someone else to pull off 'casual on the red carpet' as well as JLo did last night...