Emily Blunt's dazzling orange cut-out dress is bang on trend for summer 2024

Emily Blunt's 2024 red carpet agenda is truly unmatched.

From avant-garde Schiaparelli SS24 couture at the Oscars in March, to a crop top and a pair of trainers at the 2024 SXSW conference red carpet, to a tuxedo blazer suit from Dolce & Gabbana paired with a high neck, sheer blouse, the Oppenheimer actress' wardrobe has been by far the most interesting and totally versatile as far as celebrity style muses go.

Yesterday she wore yet another completely different aesthetic that captured our attention, and it's bang on trend for summer 2024.

© Getty Emily wore a custom orange Armani dress to The Fall Guy LA premiere

The actress and wife of The Office star John Krasinski was a custom bright orange one-shoulder dress from Armani Privé. Her scintillating midi boasted the chicest diamond cut-out along the side panel and a figure-sculpting silhouette, covered with rows of sequins that glistened as she moved.

The bold orange hue is a refreshing change from the minimalistic agenda that dominated in 2023, and it's completely on trend for this spring/summer. Sport Max, Fendi and Missoni are just a few fashion giants who sent models down the runway in tangerine hues for their SS24 collections.

© Getty Fendi SS24 © Getty Missoni SS24

Emily stepped out in the summer- clad dress for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie The Fall Guy starring Ryan Reynolds which comes out in cinemas this Friday.

© Getty Ryan and Emily star in The Fall Guy, released this Friday

"He’s a stuntman (Ryan Reynolds), and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment," Universal Pictures explains, "And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life (Emily Blunt) while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?"

Though I'm sad that her epic 'tour'drobe is coming to an end, watching this film is at the top of my Bank Holiday to-do list.