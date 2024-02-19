Victoria Beckham tweaks her signature slinky dress, and it's seriously chic

Eternal fashion muse Victoria Beckham is a prime example of someone who knows their personal style inside out.

The fashion mogul knows which cuts and fits suit her down to a T, and as a result, she has curated a wardrobe of hardworking staples, directly reflective of her tastes.

Fans of Victoria's style will know exactly what I am talking about – high-waisted tailored trousers, blazer mini dresses and impenetrably dark shades all feature heavily within the designer's personal outfit rotation.

© Getty Victoria loves a figure-skimming black dress

But there is one more classic that VB turns to constantly, especially for those slightly more formal events.

Victoria is a sucker for a form-fitting black dress, and here at Hello! Fashion, we very much concur.

Elegant, understated and infinitely flattering, a fitted black dress is worth its weight in style gold, especially if you're pressed for time when it comes to deciding what to wear.

All of this, Victoria clearly knows, hence why she turns to the design classic quite so frequently.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posted a heartfelt tribute for her sister-in-law's birthday

But she switched up her style go-to in a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to her husband David's younger sister Joanne Beckham, opting for a silky dress in a different colourway.

Posing alongside David, Joanne and their mother Sandra, Victoria eschewed her beloved black, in favour of an inky midnight navy. The piece featured an asymmetric neckline and knotted detailing at the waist.

Of course, black is timeless, but many tastemakers laud navy for its slightly more forgiving quality. Conveying poise and sophistication, the hue looked great on Victoria, especially with a lustrous finish.