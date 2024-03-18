Even with an injury, Victoria Beckham's spring footwear game is next-level

When it comes to fashion commitment, Victoria Beckham is this season's MVP, hands down.

The British designer and entrepreneur has been recovering from a foot injury that she sustained last month when she "fell over in the gym".

But since her accident, Victoria has not let her fashion momentum drop, not even for a second, and has been spotted pairing her medical boot with a series of stylish (single) footwear options.

Most notably, the 49-year-old enthralled style obsessives ahead of her AW24 Paris Fashion Week show when she stepped out in the French capital wearing a singular black and clear Alaïa kitten-heel slingback.

But there's officially more where that came from.

VB's deep affinity for a vertiginous heel is well known, but the Beckham matriarch eschewed her go-to shoe style recently in favour of a sportier, more casual silhouette.

In a snap shared on her Instagram Stories with her 32.7m followers, Victoria gave fans an insight into her cosy Sunday afternoon. Her feet were pictured in front of a roaring fireplace, one housed in her medical boot, the other sporting an ultra-covetable trainer.

Victoria appeared to be wearing a singular Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro in a white and gold colourway.

The basketball-inspired shoe design featured a pristine white leather upper with breathable mesh inlays and brassy gold accents. It felt casual and pointedly more pared-back than her usual look, presenting a versatile footwear alternative for spring 2024.

Is VB ditching her heels for good? We sincerely hope not, although her off-duty footwear game speaks for itself…