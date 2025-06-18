15 cooling products you can find on Amazon if you seriously hate being hot

A heatwave is currently hitting the UK - and if you struggle to sleep during the warm weather, a cooling blanket may be the answer. Perhaps you're in need of a cooling neck fan. Thankfully, we’ve found some incredible buys on Amazon to solve our over-heating problems.

With temperatures set to soar again in the coming weeks, we're shopping for some must-have cooling buys. Whether you love the hot weather or it's less than welcome, we've found all of the best products to keep you feeling refreshed and make it as comfortable as possible.

Grab these heatwave must-haves before it’s too late, and keep reading for amazing Amazon buys to beat the heat.

How I chose the best cooling buys for the heatwave

I've opted for Amazon predominantly for this feature, because the heatwave is taking place right now and we need these purchases, like, yesterday. Price: You don't want to spend a fortune on products for a heatwave, so I've tried to keep them affordable and on sale where possible.

You don't want to spend a fortune on products for a heatwave, so I've tried to keep them affordable and on sale where possible. Quirky: I didn't want this to be a roundup of just fans and your predictable cooling buys, so I added in a few quirky buys into the mix as well.

Best cooling products for the 2025 heatwave

Scroll on for our edit of the best cooling products you can buy online now to survive the heat, from cooling bedding and pillows to refreshing face sprays and skincare.

1/ 15 HandFan 5000mAh Neck Fan © Amazon Editor's Note: "If you're looking for a portable fan but want to go hands-free, this is a game-changer. Lightweight and silent, it will cool you down when you're on the move and it sits around your neck like a pair of headphones."



2/ 15 Cooling Strips © Amazon Editor's Note: "Wear one of these to bed, and thank me later!"

3/ 15 Cooling Towel © Amazon Editor's Note: "The unique cooling system uses moisture from the towel to draw the sweat away from your skin to keep you cool. Everyone can use the cooling towel, even pets. Genius."

4/ 15 Cooling Mist © Amazon Editor's Note: "This face spray isn't just refreshing, it also boosts moisture levels and soothes dry, dehydrated skin. Keep it in the fridge if you like it extra cold."

5/ 15 Glow Cube Ice Roller © Amazon Editor's Note" "This is a must-have for your beauty routine. Not only is it super refreshing, it also brightens and depuffs your skin. It helps to improve skin by toning, sculpting, contouring, lifting while creating a healthy radiant glow to the skin by stimulating blood circulation."

6/ 15 Cooling Blanket © Amazon Editor's Note: "This double-sided cooling blanket regulates body temperature by rapidly pulling sweat from skin and accelerating evaporation for continuous cooling comfort. What's more, it's exceptionally light, soft and more breathable than cotton blankets."



7/ 15 Bar Amigos Chill Rod © Amazon Editor's Note: "Introducing the perfect way to keep your wine at the perfect temperature! Simply place the chiller in the freezer and insert into your favourite bottle of wine and it keeps wine cool for up to one hour. Perfect when you're dining with friends."

8/ 15 Cool Box © Amazon Editor's Note: ​​​​"If you're planning a day trip to the park or to the beach don't let lunch be a dilemma and pack your own food."



9/ 15 Cooling Desk Fan © Amazon Editor's Note: "If you want to take a fan to the office, or you have a home office that's feeling a little too warm, a desk fan will be your saving grace. I'll be shopping the pink one but there are other colours to choose from."



10/ 15 Cooling Pillow © Amazon Editor's Note: "Get that cold side of the pillow feeling 24/7 with the Silentnight Pillow. It's designed to increase airflow and regulate your temperature. The pressure activated cooling gel pad helps to absorb excess body heat so you can enjoy a blissfully cool night's sleep with no pillow flipping needed!"



11/ 15 Ice Lolly Mould © Amazon Editor's Note: "Sometimes an ice lolly is the only thing that will hit the spot and cool you down. These reusable silicone lolly moulds are super easy to use and fit compactly into your freezer"



12/ 15 Slip Slide © Amazon Editor's Note: "Kids will have hours of fun with this fun slip slide. It comes with two body boards. This one is extra wide and extra long."

13/ 15 Portable Handheld Fan © Amazon Editor's Note: "If you're looking for an upgrade for your handheld fan, this one is a modern option. There's a scroll switch design, and the wind speed can be adjusted easily. The portable fan can customise speeds from 1 to 100, meeting your various wind power needs in any situation."

14/ 15 Silicone Ice Cube Tray For Stanley Cup © Amazon Editor's Note: "Obsessed with your Stanley cup? This ice-cube mould is so ideal for all-day ice-cold water. I've seen this trending on TikTok, and there are other colour options available."