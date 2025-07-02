Princess Kate's 'really difficult' truth about recovering after cancer treatment during unannounced outing

The Princess of Wales appeared publicly for the first time since missing Royal Ascot last month.
Kate, 43, made a previously unannounced visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital, to celebrate the incredible healing power of nature and raise awareness of the important role that spending time in nature plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.
She also spoke with patients and staff at Colchester Hospital’s Cancer Wellbeing Centre, where she opened up about her experiences after cancer treatment.
"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it’s like 'I can crack on, get back to normal' but actually the phase afterwards is really, is really you know difficult," Kate said. "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And actually someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment I think is really valuable."
She added: "But it's life changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post treatment and things like that, it is life changing experience, both for the patient but also for the families as well. And actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, appreciate how much impact it is going to have.
"You have to find your new normal and that takes time…and it's a roller coaster it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be. But the reality is it's not, you go through hard times. And to have a place like this to have the support network, through creativity and singing or gardening whatever it might be is so valuable and it’s great this community has it, it would be great if lots of communities had this kind of support."
The Princess pulled out of attending the races with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the King and Queen on 18 June as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.
Kate has not had any public engagements since the Garter Day procession in Windsor on 16 June, but she has continued to work behind-the-scenes, including a joint meeting with William as they received Melinda French Gates at Windsor Castle last week.
The royal's visit coincides with the donation of 50 'Catherine's Rose' plants, named for the Princess by the RHS, with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, to Colchester Hospital. The flower has beautiful coral-pink blooms with a "rich perfume with hints of Turkish Delight and mango".
During her engagement, Kate was invited to plant some of the roses in the wellbeing garden, alongside staff who volunteer in the garden.