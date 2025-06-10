Happy Valley and Vera star sparks relationship reports with Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood has sparked romance rumours with Happy Valley actor Adam Long after the pair were pictured with their arms around each other whilst enjoying a coffee date in London on Saturday.

In the photos, which were published by MailOnline, the Sex Education star cosied up to Adam while sitting outside a cafe.

While Amy, 31, looked super stylish in a denim waistcoat, matching jeans and sunglasses, Adam opted for a casual look with a Levi's T-shirt, shorts and trainers.

Neither party have commented on their relationship status. HELLO! has reached out to Aimee's publicist for comment.

© Getty Images Aimee was photographed with one of her Film Club co-stars in London

Both Aimee and Adam star in the upcoming BBC romantic comedy-drama Film Club, which will air later in 2025. Filming on the show, which also stars Nabhaan Rizwaan (Kaos, In Camera) and Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster), wrapped earlier this year.

The pair play a couple in the drama, in which Aimee stars as Evie, who sets up a film club with her best friend, Noa (Rizwaan).

Who is Adam Long?

Adam, 34, is perhaps best known for playing Lewis Whippey in Happy Valley, as well as his roles in Waterloo Road, Vera, Protection, and The Long Shadow.

© Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Aimee was recently pictured with Adam Long

All to know about Film Club

The upcoming series follows Evie, who starts a film club in her mum's garage with her best friend Noa. But when Noa accepts his dream job on the other side of the country, Evie is forced to consider if they might be more than just friends.

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Aimee stars in Film Club with Nabhaan Rizwaan

The synopsis continues: "Neither of them are the best when it comes to emotions, but this time those emotions might be impossible to ignore.

"As if life weren't challenging enough already, Evie is going to be navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home - living with her fiercely loving single mum Suz, sister Izzie, and handsome boyfriend/sometime man of the house Josh. Film Club is a witty and emotional show about love and family, about whether we should follow our hearts or heads, and being in love with a friend."

Aimee's dating history

Aimee has been previously linked to her Sex Education star Connor Swindells. The pair were in a relationship for two years from 2018 to 2020.

© Getty Images Aimee and Connor dated from around 2018 to 2021

Opening up about their split, The White Lotus star previously told Grazia: "We'd had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both. We still really love each other and respect each other."

She continued: "It was an okay breakup, it wasn't dramatic. I felt like a dam burst, then all of a sudden I was hurting, but I needed to be there, because I’d become a bit numb and it was nice to suddenly feel everything again."