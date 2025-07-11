Harper Beckham receives flood of tributes for her special milestone

Harper Beckham must be the favorite of the family judging by the sheer amount of birthday tributes pouring in for the 14-year-old, who celebrated with her parents on the milestone day.

The youngest of the Beckham brood was glowing as she blew out the candles on her cake, looking so stylish in a white lace sundress with an array of gold jewelry as pink balloons hung in the background.

She wore her blonde locks straight down past her shoulders, and smiled sweetly at the camera as she hugged her proud father David Beckham.

Birthday love

© Instagram Harper celebrated her big day with David and Victoria

Harper received an incredible amount of love on her special day, from friends and family alike.

David took to Instagram to share an array of photos and videos of his girl over the years, and a second post showcasing her tapdancing skills as a toddler.

"Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out, thank you for making each day brighter for us all we love you Harpie have the best day ever Love Daddy #HarperSeven," he wrote in the caption.

© Instagram David shared several throwbacks of his daughter

"Daddy will always be your dancing partner But you get your tap dance skills from Mommy @victoriabeckham HAPPY BIRTHDAY pretty lady," he added alongside the second clip.

David's mother Sandra shared a sweet picture of her granddaughter on Instagram, writing, "To my special granddaughter on your 14th birthday love you lots love nanny xxx."

Her three brothers made sure to share the love – even Brooklyn, 26, who has reportedly been embroiled in a feud with his parents for several months.

© Instagram Romeo posted the sweet snap for her 14th birthday

"Happy birthday Harper we love u x," he wrote to accompany a photo of himself, his wife Nicola Peltz, and Harper at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Nicola reshared the post, paying tribute in her own way.

Harper's brother Romeo, 22, wrote, "Happy 14th to the most amazing human there is love you always and forever," with a picture of his sister by his side.

Her third brother Cruz, 20, took a different route, opting to share a throwback of the pair with a hilarious caption that read: "Harper I love you so much x happy birthday x you'll always be a pain in my [expletive] and vice versa, but I got you forever x." He also shared a photo of HELLO!'s print cover story featuring Harper and her dad, in a tribute to her special day.

Milestone day

© Instagram Her aunt Joanne posted a picture with her lookalike niece

Louise Adams, Victoria Beckham's sister and Harper's doting aunt, wrote, "Happy 14th birthday Harper love you lots," with a photo of the talented teen and her cousin when they were younger.

Her other aunt, Joanne Beckham, also wrote a touching message on social media. "Happy birthday to my special niece Harper, such a beautiful girl inside and out we love you so much x."

Harper's godmother and Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria couldn't wait to share in her big day, and posted two photos with her goddaughter at David's birthday party earlier in the year.

© Instagram Her godmother Eva shared a touching tribute

"Happy birthday to my beautiful goddaughter Harper Seven I love you!" she said, and added, "You are beautiful inside and out my sweet Harper! Happy birthday!" in the second post.

Victoria's beauty brand even got in on the fun, sharing snaps of the budding fashion star applying makeup.

"Happy Birthday to the one who tries it all before anyone else – our forever product tester & #VBBMuse #HarperSeven," the Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account wrote.

Victoria called Harper her "world"

"Happy 14th Birthday to our favourite VBB Muse! Always stealing Mummy's lipsticks xx #HarperSeven," they added.

Last but not least was the fashion designer herself, who shared a stack of photos and videos of her little girl in different stages of her life.

"Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I'm so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming. You're my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to be your mummy," Victoria wrote. "We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham xxx."

Kim Kardashian even joined in on the fun, commenting on Victoria's post with a simple, "Happy birthday sweet Harper!"

To see more throwbacks of Harper on her special day, watch below...