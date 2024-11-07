Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham's award-worthy outfit is set to be a major SS25 fashion trend
Harper Beckham attends the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

The youngest Beckham sibling sported a Pantone-approved shade on Tuesday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Harper Beckham becoming a full-fledged fashion mogul at 13 years old was always on the cards, especially when taking into account who her parents are. 

The stylish teenager has on more than one occasion influenced our own wardrobe choices, often seen sporting an array of silky dresses from her mother's namesake fashion label, Victoria Beckham, with comfortable sneakers for opulent dinner dates with her famous family. 

Her latest enviable ensemble isn’t just overly chic, it’s also a major SS25 trend. 

Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose in slinky ensembles © @victoriabeckham
Harper and VB both wore silky ensembles for the occasion

On Tuesday night the famous teen dressed to impress in a baby blue-toned slip dress to present her style mogul mother with the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards.

The silky floor-length dress, designed by Victoria and her fashion team was made in a soft blue shade, a colour in which the global trend forecasting and colour consultancy, Pantone Color Institute, has coined one of the top ten standout colours spotted throughout LFW SS25. 

Pantone® Fashion Colour Trend Report For London Fashion Week© Pantone
The Pantone® Fashion Colour Trend Report For London Fashion Week included ten shades

Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman described the ten colours, which also include burgundy, bright yellow and brat green as a "harmonious grouping” which all “inspire a new feeling of liberation. Combining heritage charm with modern sensibilities, this unconventional and multifaceted colour mix is emblematic of our desire to exercise personal freedom, encouraging us to experiment, express and unlock our own original style."

The technical name for the shade of blue Harper sported is: Pantone 14-4122 ‘Airy Blue’ and is described by Pantone as a shade which “evokes a profound sense of serenity.”

Emilia Wickstead SS25© Launchmetrics
Emilia Wickstead SS25
Kent Curwen SS25© Launchmetrics
Kent Curwen SS25
Almeida SS25© Launchmetrics
Almeida SS25

The subtle yet elegant colour was seen dotted throughout various catwalk collections during London Fashion Week, spotted at Emila Wickstead, JW Anderson, Nensi Dojaka, Richard Quinn and Kent & Curwen- to name just a few.

Harper joins the likes of Iris Law and Lila Moss, who despite their famous family names have carved themselves a spot as two of the most stylish Gen Z’s in the fashion sphere and we can’t wait to see just how iconic she’s going to become.

