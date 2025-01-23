Harper Beckham wore this £23 affordable slogan tee and you might have missed it

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the children of our favourite stylish celebrities inherit their parents' coveted fashion files.

For Harper Beckham, both her mother Victoria and her father David are global fashion icons, so it's no surprise that she's sporting the coolest wardrobe agenda at such a young age.

In September whilst in Paris for her mother's Fashion Week show, the fashionista in the making oozed cool in a navy bomber jacket, low-rise light-wash jeans and a navy baby tee which read 'Life is Better Blonde' (as a fellow blonde, I approve).

© CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Harper wore a £23 'Life is Better Blonde' slogan tee

The t-shirt is from the Italian label Subdued and retails at just £23. Founded in the 90s, the brand creates clothes for 'fun-loving, strong and independent teenagers', it explains on its website.

Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham (although not a teenager) also owns a piece from the label. Back in 2023, she oozed Princess Diana vibes in a baggy, navy sweatshirt with ‘Royal club’ embroidery featuring a polo player and their horse. The long sleeves and relaxed fit could not have been more Diana-esque.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz also owns a Sudbued piece

Although preppy tailoring and evening dressing is Victoria Beckham's sartorial bread and butter, slogan tees are her signature when it comes to off-duty designs.

She often mocks her most iconic quotes and turns them into t-shirts, including “Fashion Stole My Smile,” “Smiling On The Inside” and of course, 'My Dad Had a Rolls Royce'.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham created a 'My Dad Had a Rolls Royce T-Shirt'

In case you missed it, immediately after the Beckham series aired on Netflix, social media did what it does best and made a meme of a humorous part of the first episode where Victoria calls herself ‘working class’ but David proceeds to mock her and force her to admit her father actually drove her to school in a Rolls Royce. Iconic is an understatement.

The Y2K-infused style was a major player in the fashion sphere last year. At the time, H! Fashion's Tania Leslau said: "2024 has been a particularly fruitful year for text-brandishing garments. Loewe’s ‘I Told Ya’ tees worn by Josh O’Connor and Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers gripped the fashionscape. Olivia Rodrigo reinforced her punkish pop princess attitude via readable pieces that referenced her songbook. Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella look centred an XL boyfriend top saying ‘Jesus Was A Carpenter."