Harper Beckham's 10 most adorable fashion moments
Harper stood between Gigi and Bella Hadid, wearing a black lace dress with braids. Her stylish yet innocent look perfectly complemented the models at the glamorous event.© Darren Gerrish

From front row appearances as a toddler to stylish teen, the youngest Becks was always poised to be a future style icon...

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
It was only a matter of time before Harper Beckham started making waves in the fashion world. With access to one of the most enviable closets on the planet, courtesy of her mother, it's no wonder Harper's style has always been on point. 

Over the years, the youngest of the Beckham brood has grown up in the limelight, from adorable toddler on the 'FROW' to current Paris Fashion Week regular her outfits have always been on the radar of sartorialists thanks to the impeccable guidance of her stylish parents, Victoria and David Beckham

Despite her age, Harper is quietly becoming a fashion darling in her own right; Her wardrobe choices show a balance between playful, age-appropriate ensembles and chic, timeless looks. Whether she's pairing a flowing gown with sneakers or rocking one of her mom’s tailored dresses, Harper already knows how to make a statement, and it’s clear her style journey is just beginning. With VB as her mentor, Harper is poised to be the next generation of fashion royalty, and we’re all here for it.

Living the Luxe Life:

While Harper Beckham doesn’t have 'personal wealth' yet, she is part of the Beckham family, whose combined fortune exceeds "£455 million" according to The Sunday Times Rich List who added, "Posh and Becks are ageing stylishly, and the superstar couple’s finances are also looking good." Her parents have successful careers that span sports, fashion, and business, ensuring Harper grows up in an eye-wateringly privileged tax bracket.

Fashion’s Youngest Darling:

Born on July 10, 2011, Harper Beckham is still a 13-year-old student. However, she frequently appears at fashion events with her parents, showing a growing interest in the fashion world. Her public appearances have already marked her as a potential future style icon. Whether she’s attending glamorous fashion events or casually walking the streets of Paris, you can often spot her wearing pieces from her mother’s high-end fashion label. With her natural flair for mixing youthful trends with a touch of sophistication, Harper proves she’s inherited more than just her parents’ genes - she’s developed an eye for fashion, too.

Harper Beckham's 10 Most Memorable Fashion Moments:

1/10

Harper Beckham wore a blue top, maroon leggings, and Nike sneakers. She was carried by Victoria Beckham, who dressed in black skinnies and heels. Both looked fashionable while traveling.© Arnaldo Magnani

Mini Chic - 2012

In this adorable airport moment, Harper was spotted rocking a cool casual look. Dressed in a blue tunic top and maroon leggings paired with stylish Nike sneakers, Harper proved she’s had the travel game down early on. Her playful ponytail added a touch of fun, while Victoria, carrying her in sleek black skinnies and heels, showed off their complementary mother-daughter style.

2/10

Harper sat on David Beckham’s lap in a beige trench coat with long hair. Together, they attended a fashion show, showing off her budding style and his dapper appearance.© Jeff Vespa

Front Row Royalty - 2015

Harper and David stole the spotlight at Burberry's iconic 'London in Los Angeles' show, both serving up a masterclass in style. Harper looked utterly charming in a classic Burberry trench, a fashion staple that captured her budding sartorial sense.

3/10

Harper wore all black with braided hair and shiny shoes, walking beside David Beckham in a patterned scarf and black coat. Her sleek, stylish look was perfect for the winter weather.© Raymond Hall

Winter Wonderland - 2016

Stepping out in New York, Harper nailed her winter look in an all-black outfit complete with sleek braids and patent leather shoes. Hand-in-hand with her father David, who donned a statement zig-zag scarf, Harper showed that fashion-forward styling runs deep in the family.

4/10

Harper wore a maroon coat with braids, holding hands with David Beckham in a black suit. Her rich-colored coat added sophistication to their father-daughter evening out.© Pierre Suu

Maroon Moment - 2018

This formal father-daughter duo showcased their impeccable evening attire in New York. Harper stepped out in a maroon coat and french-plaits alongside her dapper dad, dressed in a sharp black suit.

5/10

Harper sat with David Beckham in matching black outfits. She wore a turtleneck and sported a sleek bob, showcasing minimalist fashion that was chic and age-appropriate.© Dave Benett

Adorable Bob - 2019

Harper was adorable in all-black as she sat front row at her mum's show during London Fashion Week Wearing a turtleneck, she channeled a minimalistic look that perfectly mirrored her mother's iconic style, with her hair styled in a precious bob.

6/10

Charming Lace - 2022

Harper stole our hearts at Victoria Beckham's SS23 Runway show, standing between supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Harper’s choice of dress, featuring delicate lace, made her fit right in with the runway royalty.

7/10

Harper wore a flowing yellow gown with yellow sneakers, walking beside Victoria Beckham in a green dress. Her bold shoe choice added youthful playfulness to the elegant eveningwear.© Marc Piasecki

Sneaker Glam - 2022

Harper mixed high fashion with street style as she stepped out in a flowing yellow gown, paired with statement yellow sneakers. Walking beside her mother, Victoria Beckham, who stunned in a bold green dress, Harper managed to combine elegance with youthful playfulness. The contrast between her ethereal gown and bold footwear brought a fresh twist to eveningwear.


8/10

Harper wore a white dress while holding hands with David Beckham in a navy suit. She looked elegant and youthful, embodying a chic, timeless Parisian style.© Pierre Suu

Parisian Perfection - 2023

Harper effortlessly embodied Parisian chic in a white dress. The simple yet elegant outfit made her look timeless and fresh, finished with a soft ponytail and minimal accessories.

9/10

Harper wore a pastel pink gown with straight hair at a red carpet event alongside her family. Her soft, glamorous look blended seamlessly with the rest of the well-dressed Beckhams.© Karwai Tang

Pastel Pink - 2023

For the premiere of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary, Harper charmed in a pastel pink gown. Paired with a clutch, she proved she’s already got a handle on red carpet elegance.

10/10

Harper wore a blush gown in the rain, walking with David and Brooklyn Beckham under umbrellas. Her delicate, flowy dress contrasted playfully with the weather, showcasing her stylish confidence.© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Rain or Shine Style - 2024

Harper didn’t let the rain dampen her style as she stepped out in a blush gown alongside her family. Her dress, delicate and flowy, brought a playful softness to the evening event.

