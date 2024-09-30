Harper Beckham's 10 most adorable fashion moments

It was only a matter of time before Harper Beckham started making waves in the fashion world. With access to one of the most enviable closets on the planet, courtesy of her mother, it's no wonder Harper's style has always been on point.

Over the years, the youngest of the Beckham brood has grown up in the limelight, from adorable toddler on the 'FROW' to current Paris Fashion Week regular her outfits have always been on the radar of sartorialists thanks to the impeccable guidance of her stylish parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Despite her age, Harper is quietly becoming a fashion darling in her own right; Her wardrobe choices show a balance between playful, age-appropriate ensembles and chic, timeless looks. Whether she's pairing a flowing gown with sneakers or rocking one of her mom’s tailored dresses, Harper already knows how to make a statement, and it’s clear her style journey is just beginning. With VB as her mentor, Harper is poised to be the next generation of fashion royalty, and we’re all here for it.

Living the Luxe Life:

While Harper Beckham doesn’t have 'personal wealth' yet, she is part of the Beckham family, whose combined fortune exceeds "£455 million" according to The Sunday Times Rich List who added, "Posh and Becks are ageing stylishly, and the superstar couple’s finances are also looking good." Her parents have successful careers that span sports, fashion, and business, ensuring Harper grows up in an eye-wateringly privileged tax bracket.

Fashion’s Youngest Darling:

Born on July 10, 2011, Harper Beckham is still a 13-year-old student. However, she frequently appears at fashion events with her parents, showing a growing interest in the fashion world. Her public appearances have already marked her as a potential future style icon. Whether she’s attending glamorous fashion events or casually walking the streets of Paris, you can often spot her wearing pieces from her mother’s high-end fashion label. With her natural flair for mixing youthful trends with a touch of sophistication, Harper proves she’s inherited more than just her parents’ genes - she’s developed an eye for fashion, too.

Harper Beckham's 10 Most Memorable Fashion Moments:

1/ 10 © Arnaldo Magnani Mini Chic - 2012 In this adorable airport moment, Harper was spotted rocking a cool casual look. Dressed in a blue tunic top and maroon leggings paired with stylish Nike sneakers, Harper proved she’s had the travel game down early on. Her playful ponytail added a touch of fun, while Victoria, carrying her in sleek black skinnies and heels, showed off their complementary mother-daughter style.



2/ 10 © Jeff Vespa Front Row Royalty - 2015 Harper and David stole the spotlight at Burberry's iconic 'London in Los Angeles' show, both serving up a masterclass in style. Harper looked utterly charming in a classic Burberry trench, a fashion staple that captured her budding sartorial sense.

3/ 10 © Raymond Hall Winter Wonderland - 2016 Stepping out in New York, Harper nailed her winter look in an all-black outfit complete with sleek braids and patent leather shoes. Hand-in-hand with her father David, who donned a statement zig-zag scarf, Harper showed that fashion-forward styling runs deep in the family.



4/ 10 © Pierre Suu Maroon Moment - 2018 This formal father-daughter duo showcased their impeccable evening attire in New York. Harper stepped out in a maroon coat and french-plaits alongside her dapper dad, dressed in a sharp black suit.

5/ 10 © Dave Benett Adorable Bob - 2019 Harper was adorable in all-black as she sat front row at her mum's show during London Fashion Week Wearing a turtleneck, she channeled a minimalistic look that perfectly mirrored her mother's iconic style, with her hair styled in a precious bob.

6/ 10 © Darren Gerrish Charming Lace - 2022 Harper stole our hearts at Victoria Beckham's SS23 Runway show, standing between supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Harper’s choice of dress, featuring delicate lace, made her fit right in with the runway royalty.

7/ 10 © Marc Piasecki Sneaker Glam - 2022 Harper mixed high fashion with street style as she stepped out in a flowing yellow gown, paired with statement yellow sneakers. Walking beside her mother, Victoria Beckham, who stunned in a bold green dress, Harper managed to combine elegance with youthful playfulness. The contrast between her ethereal gown and bold footwear brought a fresh twist to eveningwear.



8/ 10 © Pierre Suu Parisian Perfection - 2023 Harper effortlessly embodied Parisian chic in a white dress. The simple yet elegant outfit made her look timeless and fresh, finished with a soft ponytail and minimal accessories.

9/ 10 © Karwai Tang Pastel Pink - 2023 For the premiere of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary, Harper charmed in a pastel pink gown. Paired with a clutch, she proved she’s already got a handle on red carpet elegance.

