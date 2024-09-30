Harper Beckham is a mini Seventies icon in flared jeans

When your parents are David and Victoria Beckham, the probability of having a stylish sartorial agenda is highly likely, if not an absolute certainty.

Despite all of them injecting a touch of VB and DB cool into their sartorial agendas, the designer duo's children are each style icons in their own right.

Eldest child Brooklyn's agenda has a significant sense of coastal American cool since his move across the pond to live with his wife Nicola Peltz, Romeo is a mini David in the making who often channels his dad's signature suave style through his accessories arsenal, budding musician Cruz injects seventies rock 'n' roll into his wardrobe (think bell bottoms and flared shirts) and Harper Seven - the only daughter of the clan, is a mini version of her fashion designer mother with a casual street style edge.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper Beckham and David Beckham left their hotel in France on Sunday

After oozing teenage chic at her mum's Paris Fashion Week show, Harper headed home from Paris with her family in a pair of seventies-esque flared jeans, a grey jumper and white trainers.

Flared jeans are an integral part of her mother's denim offerings via her eponymous brand. A classic, loose-fitting silhouette that adds interest to any look, whether styled like Harper for an off-duty day out or with heels and a blazer for an elevated evening ensemble.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin The youngest Beckham child stepped out in the coolest seventies flairs

Seventies style has made a revival over recent seasons, no doubt thanks to the hit Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six.

"Worn by both women and men, flares defined 1970s dressing," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "With their super wide shape, bell bottoms were particularly adored, and as it happens, the trouser style is currently experiencing something of a revival right now. Suffice to say, we're totally here for it. Perhaps it's the Daisy Jones & The Six effect, or merely that we as a collective have recognised the cut's eternal ability to flatter, but we love how a cinched-in waist is accented by a beautiful, flowy lower leg."

Fast forward to 2024 and the return of boho has solidified the obsession with seventies fashion. It continues to make waves both on and off the runway, spearheaded by fashion designer Chemena Kamali when she took the helm of luxury French Maison Chloé in October 2023.

Once again Harper has proved that she's budding style icon in the making, just like her parents.