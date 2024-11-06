Victoria Beckham's must-see silky suit is perfect for party season

If there’s one style staple in this world Victoria Beckham loves more than anything, it's a sleek suited number.

Spotted sporting the timeless co-ord in various different styles, colourways and fabrics on several occasions, Victoria has perfected the tailored aesthetic - which will forever remain one of our favourite ensembles to date.

On Tuesday night, the fashion and beauty entrepreneur introduced a sumptuous white silk option into her impeccably tailored repertoire - and it’s perfect for the party season ahead.

© Dave Benett VB's suit was custom made by her fashion brand Victoria Beckham

Opting for a custom made tuxedo-esque twin-set from her namesake fashion empire, Victoria made a sartorial case for comfortable-chic elegance. The white silk set featured a plunging neckline with oversized lapels, while a belt cut from the same dreamy fabric cinched the waist to create a striking It-girl silhouette.

To add height to her petite 5.3ft frame, the mother-of-four added a set of sky-high platform black heels, allowing the long trousers to skim elegantly on the floor.

The Beckham matriarch wore her striking party perfect look to attend the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards held at London’s acclaimed Claridges Hotel.

© Dave Benett Victoria Beckham won the Entrepreneur of the Year award

Adding the cherry on top of her look, Victoria styled her ensemble with the ultimate accessory - her Entrepreneur of the Year award.

© Dave Benett Harper and VB matched in silky ensembles for the occasion

David and Victoria's daughter and youngest child Harper was in attendance to support her powerhouse mother - dressed to impress in a dove grey silk slip dress which was created just for her. T

The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account to thank the magazine for her award, captioning a story of her and Harper: "Kisses #HarperSeven x Thank you @bazaaruk for the honour of Entrepreneur of the Year. #BazaarAwards x."

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Netflix confirmed the pair were working on a documentary series back in August

In the series of elegant snaps shared, Victoria also gave fans a behind the scenes look into her new upcoming Netflix series, saying "@netflix There to capture every special moment… Watch this space! Kisses."

Though it’s yet to be announced when the documentary series is set to air, fans of both Victoria and her various empires (us included) are readily waiting in the wings with anticipation.