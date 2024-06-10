Katie Holmes' Chanel outfit was straight out of Dawson’s Creek

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We thought Katie Holmes' obsession with Y2K peaked when she caused an internet frenzy in 2022 by wearing a dress over jeans (more on this later): but we thought wrong.

At an event with Chanel in New York City this weekend, the 45-year-old, who was one of our OG 2000s style muses during her time in Dawson's Creek, wore yet another seriously nostalgic outfit, and it was straight from Joey Potter's wardrobe.

Attending a women's lunch for the Through Her Lens program which promotes emerging and independent voices in filmmaking, Katie stepped out in a pair of ultra-wide, dark denim jeans featuring beaded black flowers. She paired them with a white tank top with a statement flower printed on the chest and a black crossbody bag, all by Chanel.

© Getty Katie wore a tank top and baggy jeans to a lunch with Chanel in NYC

Her outfit was evocative of the time when we'd wear such a 'fit and style it with a side fringe held in place with a hair clip, whilst listening to Avril Lavigne, Sk8er Boi on an MP3 player. Ahh, the good ol' days...

“The Y2K trend has been trending for what feels like an age now, and yet, somehow the fashion world remains utterly captivated by the 2000s-inspired aesthetic,” explained Orin Carlin, “If stepping back in time fills you with intense dread rather than a warm glow of nostalgia, you might want to sit this one out. Pop princesses who defined the era – think Anastacia, Destiny's Child, and, of course, Britney Spears – led the way in denim corsets, tinted shades, ultra-low-waisted jeans, and pretty much anything diamanté.”

© Getty The look gave major Y2K vibes

Whether it's double denim looks or animal print, Katie is constantly nodding to her Dawson's Creek heyday, with nostalgic looks that possess a contemporary twist. But her dress and jeans combo is a look that will go down in fashion history.

In case you missed it, Katie attended the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 wearing a mini dress layered over jeans from Tove's SS23 collection, which she paired with New Balance trainers.

© Getty Her dress and jeans combo cemented her affinity for Y2K fashion

Four days later her stylist Brie Welch publicly defended the outfit telling the New York Times: "We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans."

If a renowned celebrity stylist is still dressing Hollywood's hottest A-listers in outfits that scream Y2K, who are we to argue?