Natalie Portman just put burgundy flare trousers on the fashion map

Natalie Portman has forever been a style muse for most, and at 44 years old, things aren’t set to change anytime soon.

When she’s not sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week in glamorous gowns, attending red carpet premieres of blockbuster films, or dressing to the nines for date night, the award-winning actress can usually be found in a selection of luxe, laid-back looks.

Her most recent outfit, however, is more of the latter.

© GC Images Natalie oozed cool-girl style on the city streets

Currently in New York filming Good Sex, an upcoming rom-com directed by Hollywood icon Lena Dunham, Natalie was snapped on the city streets donning a pair of sleek, burgundy-toned flared trousers, fixed with a statement gold buckle belt, a graphic tee which she styled tucked into her trousers, a gold metal mini hand bag and a set of sky-high platform wedge heels.

© GC Images The addition of her denim jacket completed the 1970s inspired look

The dreamy ensemble was the perfect blend of Victoria Beckham-approved tailoring and Daisy Jones and the Six-inspired 70s suave.

Flared trousers have made a triumphant comeback in recent years. H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington described the style as “Steeped in 1970s nostalgia, the silhouette is brilliant at bum-sculpting and leg elongation – especially when teamed with platforms for Bianca Jagger and Farrah Fawcett energy.”

© GC Images Hailey loves a flared trouser

Natalie isn’t the only famed face championing the voluminous trouser trend. In recent months, It-Girls including Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted styling black variations of the style with heels and sleek sunglasses for nights out.

On the more vibrant side, Suki Waterhouse and Selena Gomez have a wardrobe filled to the brim of dreamy colourways. Just this week, Selena Gomez even opted for a sequin flare jumpsuit to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

If you were on the fence about flares and questioned whether or not they were just a passing trend, fear not, if they have Natalie Portman's tick of approval,l then they most definitely have ours.