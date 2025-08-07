Jennifer Lopez heats up the stage in a daring mesh cut-out jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to a head-turning stage look, but her latest outfit might just be her most daring yet.

Performing in Istanbul on her Up All Night tour, the Jenny From The Block singer stepped out in a sheer mesh jumpsuit. This high-fashion, glamorous look instantly drew comparisons to another pop icon: Cher.

The jaw-dropping catsuit featuring a latex-like finish and black cut-outs on her legs, gave fans a nostalgic flashback to Cher’s legendary Bob Mackie bodysuits from the 80s.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez turns heads in Istanbul, Turkiye

Bob Mackie was her go-to stylist and the looks he created for her were iconic because they broke every fashion rule going. They were theatrical and unapologetically sexy. From sheer bodysuits to feathered headdresses, each look was a performance in itself. Mackie’s designs defined Cher’s signature style.

J.Lo paired the look with a thick silver choker and her honey-blonde hair swept over one shoulder to channel that old-school diva energy with a fierce, current twist.

If there’s one thing J.Lo does best, it’s balancing looking sexy with just the right amount of skin and this outfit was absolutely no exception. She didn’t just wear the look, she owned it, moving across the stage with her signature cool vibe, delivering her signature hard-hitting routines that proved she’s still at the top of her game.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's look is very on-theme with one of Cher's signature outfit's © ullstein bild via Getty Images Cher performing in the famous cut-out body suit in 1992

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who created her 'Hot Girl Luxe' mani ( which was a classic nude manicure set with bedazzled nail art) for the night, also shared the look on Instagram with fans immediately going wild in the comments, praising her for “looking like a goddess” and "serving."

In an industry where few dare to be bold past a certain age, the Unstoppable actress continues to rewrite the rules and her latest look reminds us that glamour never goes out of style. Whether she was paying homage to Cher or not, the comparison is impossible to ignore.

With the tour just getting started, we’ll be watching closely for what J.Lo wears next. One thing’s for sure: she’s not playing it safe.