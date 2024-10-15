Cher's total facial transformation at 78 - before and after

After nearly six decades in the spotlight, it's no surprise that Cher has one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood.

At 78, the 'Goddess of Pop' has proven age is just a number as she marks one of her most significant career moments to date, headlining the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in six years - and leading a lineup of all-women artists for the first time in the show's history.

While the Californian star's mark on performing arts will be everlasting, Cher has been open about the fact she has turned to plastic surgery to 'Turn Back Time' on her appearance.

© Kevin Mazur Cher has been in the public eye for six decades

"I've been upfront about saying that I had my nose done, my breasts done and had braces on my teeth. The rest is nonsense," Cher said in 1988, speaking out against rumours she had undergone a rib removal surgery to slim her waist.

Thirty years later, the Oscar winner alluded to having further surgeries, telling the Mail On Sunday: "Yes, I’ve had a facelift, but who hasn't?"

With her tumbling hip-length hair, icon fashion status, and age-defying glow, HELLO! turned to plastic surgeon Dr Darren McKeown, Cosmetic Surgeon at McKeown Medical, to discover exactly how the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress keeps up her flawless appearance.

Cher's age-defying appearance at 78 © Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Cher, 78, is dating music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who is 40 years her junior It's hard to differentiate between the eras of Cher's illustrious Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar-winning career, not least because she's never not been relevant, but because she largely looks, well, the same.

"As well as having minimal skin laxity issues, which you would expect from a facelift, Cher also has great facial volume," says Dr Darren, adding that this could either be from fat transfer or fillers. "Facial volume is really important to avoid the hollowed out gaunt look you would otherwise expect to see on someone at 78." © Getty The music legend has never denied having plastic surgery to maintain her youthful appearance Aside from her plump rosy cheeks and youthful glow, Dr Darren explains: "Cher almost certainly also undertakes skin rejuvenation treatments with lasers and light devices. My favourite device for maintaining skin quality and the healthy glow look is BBL (Broadband Light Laser) from Sciton. It's in a league of its own and is also pretty non-invasive with no downtime, so I am sure Cher will undertake treatments like this too."

Cher's before-and-after appearance © Getty Singer and actress Cher has admitted to having a breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and face lift. In an industry that is so often shrouded in mystery when it comes to treatments and tweakments, Cher has been refreshingly open about her stance on plastic surgery.

In conversation with British broadcaster Terry Wogan in 1984, the pop legend said: "If I needed to have something done, I would certainly be the first one in the line to the doctor," adding that her mother had a facelift aged 56. © Martin Mills Cher pictured with her first husband, Sonny Bono in 1970: The singer also got braces to fix her teeth "I think the sweet spot for having a facelift is around 60 years old," Dr Darren says. "Before that I think you can normally get away with non-surgical procedures and you want to delay the facelift as long as possible so that it is hopefully a once in a lifetime procedure." He continued: "Times have moved on since the old-fashioned Hollywood rule of a facelift every decade from your 40s. At the same time you want to have your facelift whilst you are still young enough to be in good health. The older you get, the more likely you are to take medications and you ideally want your surgery done before you get to that stage."

How to age naturally and look like Cher at 78 © WWD Cher said: "Yes, I’ve had a facelift, but who hasn't?" "Sure, you can look great at 78 without surgery," Dr Darren confirms. "But without surgery and cosmetic procedures you would have more sagging skin, more wrinkles and more tired looking skin. You can look great for your age, but you can't change the anatomy of ageing without some sort of intervention." How? SPF. "It's a dull fact, but an important one," he adds. "80 per cent of skin ageing is caused by the sun."