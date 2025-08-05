9 retro photos of Christina Ricci proving the Wednesday star's always been a style icon

For an entire generation – millennials, it's the millennial generation – Christina Ricci is synonymous with black and goth fashion.

While Jenna Ortega is welcoming a whole new generation to the wonders of Wednesday Addams and her family, Christina is the original emo kid, thanks to her roles in 1991's The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel, Casper, and later Sleepy Hollow.

The actress leaned into her edgy persona with a closet that even today's goths would die to get their hands on, but there were often a few surprises.

Take a look back at the Yellowjackets' star's fashion over the years…

© Getty Images 1990 Is this not perhaps the coolest picture you've seen all day? Shot in 1990 when Christina was ten, she was fresh off success with Mermaids, alongside Cher and Winona Ryder, and was about to burst through with The Addams Family. But Christina already knew she was a star: from the fur jacket to the oversized glasses, Christina was the moment.

© Getty Images 1991 At the UK premiere for The Addams Family, Christina wore not only an on-brand jumpsuit of crushed velvet in midnight black, but it was also weather perfect for the December chill, and age-appropriate, with long sleeves, a high round neck, and paired with black ballet pumps.





© Corbis via Getty Images 1995 Christina knew how to add color to her closet, though, and this red carpet fit for the 1995 premiere of Now and Then was an explosion of clashing color. The teen paired a satin pink maxi skirt with a blue cotton tee, paired with a skinny belt and black pumps.



© Ron Galella Collection via Getty 1998 Christina kept the fur theme going later in the 90s as she posed alongside her Now and Then co-star Gaby Hoffman for a special screening of No Looking Back in New York. The actress paired her fur-trimmed suede coat with fishnet tights, a black lace minidress and red heels.

© Corbis via Getty Images 1999 Christina's fit for the 1999 Golden Globes is a classic for a reason. It's both girly and gothic, with a pink slip and sheer black lace overlay highlighting her figure and offering the illusion of more, with a low-cut balcony style neckline. Bringing in Hollywood glam with a pink and silk fur stole, the look was made all the more dramatic with her slicked-back hair.

© WireImage 2000 Is it Christina Ricci or Jenna Ortega? At the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar's party, Christina brought the ultimate glamour with a sleek backless dress that featured white lining and was paired with silver heels. Simple makeup highlighted the classic look.



© FilmMagic 2004 In later years Christina leaned further into color, wearing a gorgeous pink summer dress with ruffle detailing to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Young Collectors Council Artist's Ball in 2004. But she added a black stole and black clutch to remind us of her roots.



© Getty Images 2010 In 2010 Christina looked gorgeous in green as she posed for a photo at the star studded gala celebrating Chopard's 150 years of excellence at The Frick Collection. With her black hair cropped short, the dress did all the talking,

