Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 photos of Christina Ricci that prove the Wednesday star's always been a style icon
Subscribe
9 photos of Christina Ricci that prove the Wednesday star's always been a style icon
Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams

9 retro photos of Christina Ricci proving the Wednesday star's always been a style icon

Christina was a style icon for many

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
53 minutes ago
Share this:

For an entire generation – millennials, it's the millennial generation – Christina Ricci is synonymous with black and goth fashion.

While Jenna Ortega is welcoming a whole new generation to the wonders of Wednesday Addams and her family, Christina is the original emo kid, thanks to her roles in 1991's The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel, Casper, and later Sleepy Hollow.

The actress leaned into her edgy persona with a closet that even today's goths would die to get their hands on, but there were often a few surprises.

Take a look back at the Yellowjackets' star's fashion over the years…

The Addams Family (1991) trailer
Christina Ricci signing autographs; circa 1990; New York© Getty Images

1990

Is this not perhaps the coolest picture you've seen all day?

Shot in 1990 when Christina was ten, she was fresh off success with Mermaids, alongside Cher and Winona Ryder, and was about to burst through with The Addams Family.

But Christina already knew she was a star: from the fur jacket to the oversized glasses, Christina was the moment.

Christina Ricci (C) at the UK premiere of The Addams Family in 1991© Getty Images

1991

At the UK premiere for The Addams Family, Christina wore not only an on-brand jumpsuit of crushed velvet in midnight black, but it was also weather perfect for the December chill, and age-appropriate, with long sleeves, a high round neck, and paired with black ballet pumps.


Christina Ricci at the LA premiere of Now and Then in 1995© Corbis via Getty Images

1995

Christina knew how to add color to her closet, though, and this red carpet fit for the 1995 premiere of Now and Then was an explosion of clashing color.

The teen paired a satin pink maxi skirt with a blue cotton tee, paired with a skinny belt and black pumps.

Gaby Hoffman and Christina Ricci during "No Looking Back" Special Screening© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1998

Christina kept the fur theme going later in the 90s as she posed alongside her Now and Then co-star Gaby Hoffman for a special screening of No Looking Back in New York.

The actress paired her fur-trimmed suede coat with fishnet tights, a black lace minidress and red heels.

Christina Ricci arrives at 1999 Golden Globes© Corbis via Getty Images

1999

Christina's fit for the 1999 Golden Globes is a classic for a reason.

It's both girly and gothic, with a pink slip and sheer black lace overlay highlighting her figure and offering the illusion of more, with a low-cut balcony style neckline.

Bringing in Hollywood glam with a pink and silk fur stole, the look was made all the more dramatic with her slicked-back hair.

Christina Ricci at the 7th Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party© WireImage

2000

Is it Christina Ricci or Jenna Ortega?

At the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar's party, Christina brought the ultimate glamour with a sleek backless dress that featured white lining and was paired with silver heels.

Simple makeup highlighted the classic look.

Christina Ricci during Dior Sponsors the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Young Collectors Council Artist's Ball in 2004© FilmMagic

2004

In later years Christina leaned further into color, wearing a gorgeous pink summer dress with ruffle detailing to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Young Collectors Council Artist's Ball in 2004.

But she added a black stole and black clutch to remind us of her roots.

Christina Ricci poses for a photo at the star studded gala celebrating Chopard's 150 years of excellence© Getty Images

2010

In 2010 Christina looked gorgeous in green as she posed for a photo at the star studded gala celebrating Chopard's 150 years of excellence at The Frick Collection.

With her black hair cropped short, the dress did all the talking,

Christina Ricci attends 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest at Lido Theater on June 07, 2025 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)© Getty Images

2025

At 45, Christina knows her style, and manages to recall her edge of the past with the fashion of today.

In 2025 at the Newport Beach TV Fest, she wore a quirky white and pink polka dot maxi dress with oversized sleeves and a mermaid-style skirt.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More