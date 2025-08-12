Nicola Peltz Beckham's sheer vow renewal dress is a 90s supermodel dream

The celebrity scene is rife with wedding content right now, and honestly? We can't get enough.

From Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring from Cristiano Ronaldo, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $2m - $5m, to Olivia Rodrigo’s reported engagement to Louis Partridge and Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's unexpected wedding vow renewal celebrations (sans his parents Victoria and David Beckham), we've been treated to lashings of bridal fashion and jewellery content over the last few days.

Nicola - the actress, director and daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz- treated us to not one, but two incredible vintage outfits, and her after-party look was a 90s-coded dream.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola posed with her parents Nelson and Claudia at her vow renewal after party

The 30-year-old stunned in a spaghetti-strapped baby blue sheer dress from Dolce & Gabbana - a gown that graced the runway in its 1998 collection. The bodice featured a ruched design adorned with delicate butterfly appliqués (which she had subtly modified), while a flowing chiffon train cascaded from her hip, adding movement to the look.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn renewed their vows after three years of marriage

The incredible outfit embodies Nicola's signature sartorial agenda - elegant, retro-infused and completely iconic.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's after party dress was from Dolce & Gabbana's 1998 runway collection

For the official ceremony, she gave new life to the gown her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, wore for her 1985 wedding - a stunning satin Bardot-style design adorned with floral appliqués at the sleeves. Nicola updated the look by tailoring the bodice for a closer fit and complemented it with a floral headpiece, seemingly a nod to her mother’s own bridal accessory from that day.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola wore her mother's wedding dress for the vow renewal ceremony

"It was beautiful," Brooklyn told PEOPLE magazine. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory," he continued, "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her.

"I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

"We don't like to go out for dinner, really," he said during the same interview, "We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home."