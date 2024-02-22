Georgina Rodriguez just took a £38,000 Hermès bag to a football match

As far as WAGs go, there are a few notable names that come to mind, but one that trumps all is Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina Rodriguez, and her recent football pitch outfit just solidified her title as the most stylish of them all.

Seen yesterday on the AFC Champions League football pitch in Saudi Arabia, Georgina made sure her fashionista status wasn’t compromised, not even while being a supportive wife to her football royalty husband.

© Yasser Bakhsh Icon energy

The Spanish model, influencer and mother took to the grass pitch in a black long-sleeve turtleneck mini dress and a pair of heeled black cowboy boots, completing the look with a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings and a £38,000 bright orange Hermès Birkin bag.

© Vestiaire Collective The crocodile leather material is from the brands Exotic leathers collection

The 40cm orange crocodile leather Hermès Birkin in question is currently retailing on Vestiere Collective for a whopping £37,168.95 and is from the 2000's.

This isn't the first time Georgina has sported an unconventional football fan outfit to one of her husband's games. Back in 2022, she opted for a full glam ensemble, dripping in diamonds, a white Chanel bag and a bodycon black strapless dress.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images I am here for this supportive energy

In 2023 she took to the pitch once again, walking hand in hand with her children while donning a pair of high-waisted flare jeans, a black turtleneck, a velvet maroon-toned coat, platform heels and a pair of striking diamond earrings.

© Khalid Alhaj/MB Media Once a WAG always a WAG

What is a WAG?

What is a WAG? WAG is an acronym used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen and women. Think Victoria Beckham on the sideline of a Manchester United game in her signature oversized sunnies and leather racer jacket back in the early 2000s, Gisele Bündchen jumping up and down in sky-high heels while watching Tom Brady score a touchdown and Taylor Swift flying half way across the world to watch Travis Kelce play at the Superbowl. © Alex Livesey Posh Spice at the FA Carling Premier League Champions in 2001

If her recent Birkin boasting sideline ensemble wasn’t enough to convince you that Georgina Rodriguez is the WAG of all WAGs, then I don’t know what is.