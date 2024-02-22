Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Georgina Rodriguez just took a £38,000 Hermès bag to a football match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife just sported a Birkin bag on the football pitch and it was truly iconic…

Georgina RodrÃ­guez at Loewe Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at Esplanade Saint Louis on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
As far as WAGs go, there are a few notable names that come to mind, but one that trumps all is Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina Rodriguez, and her recent football pitch outfit just solidified her title as the most stylish of them all.

Seen yesterday on the AFC Champions League football pitch in Saudi Arabia, Georgina made sure her fashionista status wasn’t compromised, not even while being a supportive wife to her football royalty husband. 

Georgina Rodriguez wears a black mini dress and heeled boots with a Birkin bag on the AFC Champions Leauge football pitch© Yasser Bakhsh
Icon energy

The Spanish model, influencer and mother took to the grass pitch in a black long-sleeve turtleneck mini dress and a pair of heeled black cowboy boots, completing the look with a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings and a £38,000 bright orange Hermès Birkin bag. 

Hermès crocodile leather orange 40 Birkin bag © Vestiaire Collective
The crocodile leather material is from the brands Exotic leathers collection

The 40cm orange crocodile leather Hermès Birkin in question is currently retailing on Vestiere Collective for a whopping £37,168.95 and is from the 2000's.

This isn't the first time Georgina has sported an unconventional football fan outfit to one of her husband's games. Back in 2022, she opted for a full glam ensemble, dripping in diamonds, a white Chanel bag and a bodycon black strapless dress. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in the stands before the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar wearing a black dress, green coat and white chanel bag© Mike Egerton - PA Images
I am here for this supportive energy

In 2023 she took to the pitch once again, walking hand in hand with her children while donning a pair of high-waisted flare jeans, a black turtleneck, a velvet maroon-toned coat, platform heels and a pair of striking diamond earrings. 

Georgina Rodriguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo walks out with her children during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium in a pair of blue jeans and a black turtleneck © Khalid Alhaj/MB Media
Once a WAG always a WAG

What is a WAG? 

What is a WAG? WAG is an acronym used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen and women. Think Victoria Beckham on the sideline of a Manchester United game in her signature oversized sunnies and leather racer jacket back in the early 2000s, Gisele Bündchen jumping up and down in sky-high heels while watching Tom Brady score a touchdown and Taylor Swift flying half way across the world to watch Travis Kelce play at the Superbowl.

Posh Spice at the FA Carling Premier League Champions in 2001© Alex Livesey
Posh Spice at the FA Carling Premier League Champions in 2001

If her recent Birkin boasting sideline ensemble wasn’t enough to convince you that Georgina Rodriguez is the WAG of all WAGs, then I don’t know what is.

