Princess Anne's birthday jewellery is so on-trend for 2025
Princess Anne's birthday jewellery is so on-trend for 2025

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip turned 75 on Friday

The Princess Royal smile for photo wearing smart dress and hat ahead of a trophy presentation following the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren Ramsay
2 minutes ago
On Friday, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal celebrated her 75th birthday.

To celebrate the former Olympian's milestone, the Royal Family has shared a series of new portraits on social media this week. The latest image was accompanied by the caption: "75 today! Thank you for all of your kind birthday wishes for The Princess this week."

Princess Anne oozed royal glamour in a vibrant red buttoned midi dress featuring a belted waist, crisp collar and contrasting white buttons. She paired the look with a two-strand pearl necklace and matching stud earrings - accessories that nodded to the historic connotations of pearls in royal dressing, but also that slotted perfectly into the 2025 jewellery scene. 

Princess Anne in red dress and pearls© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne was pictured in her garden at Gatcombe Park

In the spring/summer 2025 shows back in 2024, brands showcased plenty of contemporary accessories style moments with preppy pearls.

Torishéju sent models adorned with sculptural pearl earring adornments down its runway, and Chanel incorporated pearl pieces into its classic interlocking 'C' motif jewellery. For autumn/winter 2025, Completedworks' London Fashion Week presentation saw models sashay down the runway in swathes of sculptural pearl earrings, necklaces and bracelets. 

Chanel SS25© Launchmetrics
Chanel SS25
A model presents the Completedworks show during London Fashion Week February 2025 at Senate House on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Completedworks AW25

If that's not enough to prove Princess Anne's jewellery is one to have on your radar this season, Anne Hathaway has been spotted on set filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing pearls with multiple outfits - if Andrea Sachs says pearls are in, who are we to argue?

Anne's personal jewellery collection is worthy of its own royal title. From a £200,000 choker to an impressive collection of brooches and an Art Deco aquamarine pendant, her accessories arsenal is seriously striking.

The piece is value at £200,000© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

The £200,000 choker

For special occasions, Anne has donned her dazzling choker, which features four rows of pearls with diamond bars with a sapphire and diamond clasp. According to expert Maxwell Stone at jewellery retailer Steven Stone, the necklace dates back to Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia, who wore it in the 1890s. 

"The piece was later acquired by Queen Mary, who frequently wore it throughout the 1930s," said Maxwell. He estimates the piece to be worth roughly £200,000. 

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 15, 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Art Deco Aquamarine

At a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Anne wore a showstopping Art Deco aquamarine pendant on her pearl necklace, putting a royal-approved spin on this season's charm trend. 

Princess Anne At The Great Children's Party In Hyde Park, London. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Florals and Seahorses

In May 1979, Anne attended The Great Children's Party in Hyde Park wearing a dazzling pair of floral earrings paired with a playful seahorse brooch, pieces which were perfect for showcasing her personality.

Princess Anne with her fiance equestrian champion Mark Phillips in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement the previous day, UK, 30th May 1973. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Engagement Chic

The day after Princess Anne announced her engagement to equestrian champion Mark Phillips in May 1973, the two posed for a photoshoot in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Looking every inch the fashion icon, Anne opted for a pink suit paired with a neckerchief, given a touch of glamour with the chicest diamond floral brooch.

Princess Anne Arriving For A Film Premiere In London - Possibly The Royal Film Performance At The Odeon Leicester Square On 26th March 1973 (needs Checking) (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

70s Glam

The definition of a diva. Anne paired her quintessentially 70s tie-dye dress with a pair of bold statement earrings.  

