Princess Anne's birthday jewellery is so on-trend for 2025

On Friday, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal celebrated her 75th birthday.

To celebrate the former Olympian's milestone, the Royal Family has shared a series of new portraits on social media this week. The latest image was accompanied by the caption: "75 today! Thank you for all of your kind birthday wishes for The Princess this week."

Princess Anne oozed royal glamour in a vibrant red buttoned midi dress featuring a belted waist, crisp collar and contrasting white buttons. She paired the look with a two-strand pearl necklace and matching stud earrings - accessories that nodded to the historic connotations of pearls in royal dressing, but also that slotted perfectly into the 2025 jewellery scene.

© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was pictured in her garden at Gatcombe Park

In the spring/summer 2025 shows back in 2024, brands showcased plenty of contemporary accessories style moments with preppy pearls.

Torishéju sent models adorned with sculptural pearl earring adornments down its runway, and Chanel incorporated pearl pieces into its classic interlocking 'C' motif jewellery. For autumn/winter 2025, Completedworks' London Fashion Week presentation saw models sashay down the runway in swathes of sculptural pearl earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

© Launchmetrics Chanel SS25 © Getty Images Completedworks AW25

If that's not enough to prove Princess Anne's jewellery is one to have on your radar this season, Anne Hathaway has been spotted on set filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing pearls with multiple outfits - if Andrea Sachs says pearls are in, who are we to argue?

Anne's personal jewellery collection is worthy of its own royal title. From a £200,000 choker to an impressive collection of brooches and an Art Deco aquamarine pendant, her accessories arsenal is seriously striking.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The £200,000 choker For special occasions, Anne has donned her dazzling choker, which features four rows of pearls with diamond bars with a sapphire and diamond clasp. According to expert Maxwell Stone at jewellery retailer Steven Stone, the necklace dates back to Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia, who wore it in the 1890s. "The piece was later acquired by Queen Mary, who frequently wore it throughout the 1930s," said Maxwell. He estimates the piece to be worth roughly £200,000.

© AFP via Getty Images Art Deco Aquamarine At a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Anne wore a showstopping Art Deco aquamarine pendant on her pearl necklace, putting a royal-approved spin on this season's charm trend.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Florals and Seahorses In May 1979, Anne attended The Great Children's Party in Hyde Park wearing a dazzling pair of floral earrings paired with a playful seahorse brooch, pieces which were perfect for showcasing her personality.

© Getty Images Engagement Chic The day after Princess Anne announced her engagement to equestrian champion Mark Phillips in May 1973, the two posed for a photoshoot in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Looking every inch the fashion icon, Anne opted for a pink suit paired with a neckerchief, given a touch of glamour with the chicest diamond floral brooch.

