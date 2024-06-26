Emma Chamberlain just put a latex spin on the classic suit look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just days after she stepped out in a full Rick Owens look, consisting of high waisted leather maxi skirt and possibly the world's smallest tank top at Vogue World in Paris, the social media sphere's favourite funny girl has done it again, this time putting a fashionable spin on suiting style.

Stepping out in Paris a few days ago to attend the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, Emma Chamberlain made a bold statement in a colourful, chequered Thom Browne mini dress, designed to look like a traditional suit, made from plastic latex.

She styled her vibrant mini with a pair of latex knee-high socks, also from Thom Browne, a black mini handbag, a set of sleek black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and black pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Business chic in all the right ways

For glam, the social media icon styled her dark brunette locks in a slick side part style, tucked behind her ears in a 60s-inspired fashion and accentuated her plump lips with a contrasting dark lip liner.

Ever since Emma Chamberlain rose to fame in the summer of 2017, the 23-year-old has solidified herself a spot as an it-girl to watch. From front-row fashion week seats to Met Gala appearances and hosting duties, the fun-loving Gen Z has been experimenting with style in the way great fashion icons intended.

© Getty The theme for this years Met Galawas "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

For this year's Met Gala, Emma chose to channel her dark goth side, donning an espresso-toned, sheer lace Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

When she’s not on official hot-girl business, Emma’s off-duty wardrobe is rather casual, often posting her grandpa-chic ensembles to her 15.2 million Instagram followers.

If Emma’s recent front-row look is anything to go by, we think we can unofficially coin her as the Gen Z girl who can do both.

Talk about a woman after my own heart…