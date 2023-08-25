Music manager and key player behind the careers of artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, Scooter Braun, has made the headlines recently after his biggest clients including Grande, Bieber and more cut ties with him.

The entrepreneur's name may also be familiar to fans of Taylor Swift as the pair had a public falling out which led to Taylor re-recording her first six albums in order to claim the rights back to her masters.

But away from Scooter's career, less is known about his personal life. Find out more about his split from his ex-wife below.

Who is Scooter Braun's ex-wife?

Up until July 2021, Scooter was married to Yael Cohen. Yael, 36, is an activist and charity founder who was born in South Africa but later raised in Canada.

After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Yael set up a non-profit organisation that aims to raise funds fighting the disease. She's also well educated, having graduated with a degree in political science from the University of British Columbia.

Yael also set up her own blog called Motherlucker and, according to Newsweek, is on the board of advisers for the global dating app, Bumble.

It's not clear when Scooter, whose real name is Scott, met Yael, but the pair wed in July 2014, reportedly six months after they got engaged. US Weekly stated at the time that Scooter had got down on one knee at their home in Los Angeles and they were over the moon to be getting married.

Do Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have children?

Yes! While they were married, Scooter and Yael welcomed three children together. Their firstborn was son Jagger, who was born less than a year after they got married. In 2016, the couple then welcomed their second son Levi into the world. Two years later, in 2018, they welcomed their daughter Hart.

Why did Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen divorce?

In July 2021, just one week after publicly celebrating their wedding anniversary, US Weekly reported that the couple had filed from divorce from one another.

The exact reasons are not known, but it was stated at the time that the pair had drifted apart and "irreconcilable differences" was filed on the papers. The exes agreed to join custody with Scooter paying Yael monthly child support. Their divorced was finalised in September 2022.

What else is there to know about Scooter Braun?

Scooter has been in the news recently after reports began circulating that his top clients including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepson had cut ties with his company.

The artists themselves are yet to speak out but Scooter broke his silence earlier this week with a post on X that read: "Breaking news, I am no longer managing myself."

Scooter had a very public falling out with Taylor Swift in recent years – read all about the drama and the singer's decision to re-record her material, here.