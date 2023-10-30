Millie Bobby Brown just put a Gen Z spin on the 'Clean Girl' aesthetic

Fresh, natural makeup lends itself beautifully to the summer months, when effortlessly light layers and a wash of colour across the cheeks feel more than 'enough'.

But Millie Bobby Brown is not ready to say goodbye to a clean, minimalist beauty look – and, proving its seasonless appeal, she's bringing it into autumn.

In a stylish snap shared with her 65.5m Instagram followers, the Enola Holmes star rocked a low-key makeup look, richly reminiscent of TikTok's beloved 'Clean Girl' aesthetic.

"Falling in love with fall [autumn leaves emoji]" Millie captioned her selfie. The actress may be falling in love with the new season, but here at Hello! Fashion, we're head over heels for her minimalist beauty approach.

What is the 'Clean Girl' aesthetic?

Fresh and natural, the Clean Girl look centres around sophistication. The emphasis is on the easy-to-achieve vibe, rather than other trends that seemingly require hours with a glam squad.

The makeup is essentially flushed cheeks, radiant skin, glossy lips – and hair-wise, something sleek and off the face is a Clean Girl must-have.

The Stranger Things star was giving major Clean Girl vibes in her latest Instagram snap, from her flawless skin and slicked-back bun to the hint of gloss that topped her lips.

Millie finished her look with the perfect jewellery accompaniment, thick hoop earrings, adding a sense of youthfulness.

There's no denying that hoops are a timeless jewellery classic, adored by all generations beyond solely Gen Z.

But the combination of Millie's 'Glass Hair' bun (secured by a trusty claw-clip, we reckon), glinting gold hoops and glossy lips felt particularly reflective of the Clean Girl look – one of Gen Z's most sweeping aesthetic obsessions.

Hailey Bieber, is that you?