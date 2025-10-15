Why Princess Kate's layering hack is bang on-trend for autumn/winter 2025

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, Northern Ireland - a family-run apple farm - with her husband, the Prince of Wales. For her second outing of the day in Northern Ireland, Princess Kate changed into an outfit that schooled us in the art of layering for 2025. The layered-up aesthetic is an interesting one for the stylish royal, who often favours her signature coatdress silhouette, or a tailored two-piece with a simple knit, shirt or white tee underneath. She experimented with layering to create not only an interesting look, but also to add warmth with layers that can easily be added or removed during this transitional weather season.

© WireImage Princess Kate perfected layering up for this autumn season

She oozed outdoor glamour in the dark brown ‘Evilyn Birdseye Tweed Skirt' by Ralph Lauren - the same skirt she wore for a meeting with Melania Trump last month. She paired it with a black rollneck jumper, which she layered with the ‘Jura’ cardigan from cool-girl British brand With Nothing Underneath, and a classic country bumpkin-approved waxed jacket from Barbour.

Whilst layering lighter layers on top of each other might not be a groundbreaking autumnal hack, the style set is experimenting with the look for this season.

© WireImage William and Kate visited Northern Ireland on Wednesday

Throwing us back to a time when mobile phone cameras were non-existent, and the must-have accessory was an Eos lip balm, styling skirts over trousers has become the current cool-girl way of making a street style statement, with some brands even creating trousers with a skirt built into the waistband (did somebody say ‘two for one?’).

© @elsahosk Elsa Hosk recently styled a black pair with heels and a plain white tee

“Current adoptees to the trend include queens of all things seriously chic, Elsa Hosk and Kaia Gerber,” says H! Fashion’s style editor Orion Scott, “while cult favourite brands including Sandy Liang, TOTEME and Paloma Wool have included them in past and present collections.”

Once again, Princess Kate put a classic, universal spin on one of this season’s hottest trends, proving exactly why she’s the ultimate royal style icon.