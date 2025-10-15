Amal Clooney's emerald suede trench coat is autumn 2025's power piece

Some women walk into autumn, stomping down the drizzling pavements with an accompanying frown, while Amal Clooney glides into it. Wrapped in a masterpiece of teal suede that could make even the gloomiest October evening feel like a runway moment, Mrs George Clooney stepped out in London back in 2015 delivering a masterclass in how to to transitional dressing with polish and glamour, that still stands strong 10 years later.

The coat - crafted in buttery suede that melts from aquamarine to peacock blue - has become our autumn 2025 obsession. It's exactly the kind of outerwear you'd expect from Amal - timeless design with just a hint of drama.

And let's talk about that incredible colour. While everyone else is reaching for safe neutrals and humble browns, Amal's coat sings to a more daring tune. Teal, that chameleon shade between blue and green, has been staging its own quiet takeover for autumn 2025. It's universally flattering and pairs beautifully with charcoal, camel and winter white as well as other spotlight hogging hues like lilac and navy.

© GC Images Amal Clooney in London 2015

In the dreary haze of autumn, it's a wearable, tangible mood boost - a sartorial espresso shot for the soul if you will.

Then of course, there's the cut. The trench silhouette - a timeless favourite - gets a thoroughly modern refresh. The coat cinches neatly at the waist and the suede fabric softens the structure so it moves with its wearer.

© GC Images Another shot of Amal Clooney's cracking coat

The coat hits the elusive sweet spot between statement and staple. It can be layered over a pleated skirt for work, thrown over jeans for off-duty brunching, or worn open with knee high boots to garner guaranteed attention.

So as fashion hurtles into a new season obsessed with texture and jewel tones, skip the predictable beige and take a page out of Amal's book and let your statement coat do the talking.