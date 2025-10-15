Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's emerald suede trench coat is autumn 2025's power piece
Once again, the lawyer and activist leads the way for new season style - and we're obsessed

Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)© Getty Images for Turner
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Some women walk into autumn, stomping down the drizzling pavements with an accompanying frown, while Amal Clooney glides into it. Wrapped in a masterpiece of teal suede that could make even the gloomiest October evening feel like a runway moment, Mrs George Clooney stepped out in London back in 2015 delivering a masterclass in how to to transitional dressing with polish and glamour, that still stands strong 10 years later. 

The coat - crafted in buttery suede that melts from aquamarine to peacock blue - has become our autumn 2025 obsession. It's exactly the kind of outerwear you'd expect from Amal - timeless design with just a hint of drama. 

And let's talk about that incredible colour. While everyone else is reaching for safe neutrals and humble browns, Amal's coat sings to a more daring tune. Teal, that chameleon shade between blue and green, has been staging its own quiet takeover for autumn 2025. It's universally flattering and pairs beautifully with charcoal, camel and winter white as well as other spotlight hogging hues like lilac and navy. 

Amal Clooney walks down a dark street in an ombre suede trench coat tied at the waist and teamed with a grey dress and knee high black boots.© GC Images
Amal Clooney in London 2015

In the dreary haze of autumn, it's a wearable, tangible mood boost - a sartorial espresso shot for the soul if you will. 

Then of course, there's the cut. The trench silhouette - a timeless favourite - gets a thoroughly modern refresh. The coat cinches neatly at the waist and the suede fabric softens the structure so it moves with its wearer.

Amal Clooney carries a black handbag and moves a piece of hair away from her face as she walks down the street in her teal trench coat. © GC Images
Another shot of Amal Clooney's cracking coat

The coat hits the elusive sweet spot between statement and staple. It can be layered over a pleated skirt for work, thrown over jeans for off-duty brunching, or worn open with knee high boots to garner guaranteed attention. 

So as fashion hurtles into a new season obsessed with texture and jewel tones, skip the predictable beige and take a page out of Amal's book and let your statement coat do the talking.

