Grace Wales Bonner is the new creative director of Hermès menswear

Today, it was announced that Indie designer Grace Wales Bonner is the new head of menswear at iconic fashion house Hermès. She takes the helm of the French maison's mens department after Véronique Nichanian announced her departure this October after a 37-year tenure - fashion’s longest-serving creative director.

Hermès artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas. said: “I am very happy to welcome Grace into our family of artistic directors. Her contemporary vision of fashion, craftsmanship, and culture will continue to shape the style of Hermès men’s ready-to-wear, confidently blending her perspective on the times with the house’s heritage. Grace’s taste and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’ creative approach. This is only the beginning of a dialogue that will continue to grow."

In an interview with System Magazine back in 2019, Grace expressed that working with the brand was a dream that she is now fulfilling: "A dream of mine would be to work with a brand like Hermès or even a Savile Row tailoring house, as that is at the core of what I am doing."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Grace Wales Bonner with Lewis Hamilton at The Fashion Awards 2023

On her new role, Grace said: “I am deeply honored to be appointed Artistic Director of Hermès Men’s Ready-to-Wear. Beginning this new chapter and joining such a lineage of artisans and creators is a dream for me. I express my sincere gratitude to Axel Dumas and Pierre-Alexis Dumas for giving me the opportunity to bring my vision to this truly magical house."

She rose the ranks to success in true British fashion - attending London's prestigious Central Saint Martins (CSM). When graduating in 2014, she received the L'Oreal Professional Talent Award for her graduate collection. Less than a year later, she began her personal brand, Wales Bonner, for which she has since received multiple awards, including Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards, the LVMH Young Designer Prize, and the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

© Getty Images The Wales Bonner founder launched her eponympous label in 2015

In 2019, she collaborated with the then-creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, to collaborate on a look for the Resort 2020 collection.

Perhaps her brand's most prolific moment was its collaboration with Adidas Originals - a collection of clothing and accessories, with trainers that sold out in minutes.