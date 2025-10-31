Demi Lovato's completely sheer dress is a whole mood

Demi Lovato just reminded everyone that a little mesh and a lot of confidence can go a very long way. Stopping by the SiriusXM studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, the pop powerhouse ditched predictable glam for something a little more cosmic - a sheer, smoky grey dress.

The It's Not That Deep singer is fresh from getting into the Halloween spirit and taking to Instagram, dressed as Poot Lovato - a meme that went viral after an unflattering photo of Demi surfaced on Tumble, leading the singer to joke that it was her secret twin sister (the pic later turned out to be edited.)

So let's talk about this dress - which is a whole mood, quite frankly. The delicate grey number had a swirling celestial pattern and a gentle cowl neckline. Dreamy.

Instead of leaning into the dainty vibe, Demi grounded the look with pointed black boots to add a bit of edge. She teamed the look with black underwear and kept accessories to a minimum - just a clean square manicure and flawless makeup.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Demi Lovato in her stunning sheer dress

Her long, glossy locks kept the vibe relaxed while her makeup stayed fresh and glowy - just a hint of blush and a soft nude lip, plus exceptionally precise brows.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Demi stunned at the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles

Our main takeaway from this exceptional ensemble is that sheer doesn't have to be shocking. It can be elegant and strong all at once - especially when teamed with some statement black underwear.

So shed those layers this season and have your own moment in the spotlight in a sheer number (just not to the office Christmas party, we beg of you.)

© @demilovato The singer dressed as Poot Lovato for Halloween

And lastly, a moment for Demi's exceptional Poot costume, which Demi captioned: "Happy halloween and happy one week of intd!!! been so locked in this era thought i’d let pootvato out."

Happy spooky season everyone!