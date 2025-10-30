Demi Lovato fans 'panicking' over star's wild transformation in new photos

Demi Lovato looked unrecognizable in her new unique look, just in time for Halloween. The star took to social media to share an off-guard throwback photo of her. In the comical picture, mostly the singer's silhouette was seen, causing the performer to hilariously appear like a ghost with short hair. Demi poked fun at the picture which previously became a meme online, known by fans as "Poot Lovato" or "Pootvato," or simply, "Poot," by embodying it for the festive holiday. With the help of her glam team, the entertainer gave the illusion of being bald on half her head and her long locks being dramatically tossed to one side.

She also wore a lighter shade of foundation to appear as though a camera with flash had just taken a picture of her. Demi finished the costume off with a skin-tight white long-sleeved shirt, a layered white dress with feathers, and a thick belt with metal studs. To make the look even more dramatic, she shot a video in which she was seen screaming and aggressively moving her body back and forth, while holding the garage door, in an effort to appear as though she's trying to escape the room.

She captioned the costume: "Happy Halloween and happy one week of intd!!! Been so locked in this era, thought I'd let Pootvato out." Fans were taken back by her dramatic transformation and flooded her comments. Ice Spice commented with a laughing emoji. One person wrote: "This is the funniest [expletive] thing you've ever done." A second person added: "I am SCREAMING DEMI."

Other fans already handed Demi the title of Best Halloween costume in 2025. One person wrote: "Alright Halloween is over everyone. Pack it up. It belongs to Demi this year. Better luck next year." Another person added: "Winner of Halloween 2025 I fear." Demi has always enjoyed Halloween, being that she's a huge fan of ghosts. She's even gone as far as going ghost-hunting in the past.

The singer shared her experience and said: "I go ghost hunting. My house in Texas is so ridiculously haunted. Not by a bad spirit, but a little girl. I think her name is Emily. I've had a medium come over and ghost hunters, and they both told me the same name, Emily. There were so many times that I saw her when I was growing up. I saw her in my closet one time."

Demi recalled the time when she made contact with the ghost. She revealed: "When I was three years old my mom caught me talking to something by myself. She asked, 'Who are you talking to?' and I said, 'My best friend Emily.' She's playful. She'd probably be around 11 or 12 years old, maybe younger," per BuzzFeed.

Demi believes that she has a deep-rooted connection to the spiritual world, and she thinks that everyone can tap into it as well. She shared: "I believe that everyone can tune into that part of their mind. I think I have a really strong connection to the afterlife. When I walk into a room, I can tell if something has happened there or not, or if a hotel is haunted."

She added: "I feel like the more present you are in your everyday life, the more aware you are of your surroundings and the energy in the room. When you're sensitive to energy, you can tell if something is off or happening. Everyone can be open to it if they open their mind."