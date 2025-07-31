Eva Longoria's plunging butter-yellow dress is summer style perfection

Thought butter-yellow was over and out for the season? Think again.

Thanks to Eva Longoria, the style muse has reminded us exactly why the soft hue has had the fashion sphere in a chokehold, styling a dreamy dress to frolick in a sunflower field.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, the Desperate Housewives actress and BFF of Victoria Beckham oozed sleek, chic sophistication.

© @evalongoria Butter yellow is clearly here to stay for SS25

Donning a plunging butter yellow sundress, complete with intricate panel detailing and pockets- arguably the best part of the whole ensemble, Eva radiated summer joy in more ways than one.

To elevate the dreamy dress, Eva wore her long brunette locks out in a middle parting with loose waves. For glam, Eva turned to her go-to makeup artist Elan Bongiorno to give her a shimmery glow, chiselled cheekbones and a subtle smokey eye.

© @evalongoria Name a more dreamy backdrop than a field of sunflowers?

Accessories-wise, the 50-year-old icon opted for tones of gold, stacking a selection of dainty necklaces around her neck and paired them with a classic chunky gold hoop earring set.

Currently holidaying and working in the South of France and Marbella, Eva made sure to pack a selection of summer ensembles to accompany her on her sun-soaking travels.

© @evalongoria Eva fittingly captioned the post "Learning my lines? No. Learning the wine list? Absolutely"

Last week, she took to her social media account once again to show off a sleek, slim-fitting deep red maxi dress, which she effortlessly paired with a set of strappy sandals and a glass of Pinot Noir.

Butter yellow tones were all the rage at the beginning of summer, donned by style mavens, Instagram It-Girls and celebs alike for weeks on end. Not long after the colourways rose to fame, notable names began to challenge the hues' longevity in the style sphere. Hailey Bieber made it her mission to make vibrant lemon yellow the tone of the summer, while Millie Bobby Brown has decided bubble gum pinks are her go-to for the season.

It was never up for debate that Eva and her wardrobe would ever disappoint, especially when vacationing in some of the world's most beautiful European destinations, and her plunging butter-yellow frock proved just that.