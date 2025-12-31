Lily James carries the nightwear-as-outerwear trend into 2026 in lace slip dress

December 31 is a truly excellent day for fashion enthusiasts. Not only does the illustrious night call for sequinned mini dresses, velvet suits and a whole array of other New Year’s Eve-approved outfits, but the celebrity sphere reflects on their years and the stellar looks that came with it.

In the mix of nostalgia yet well-dressed stars was Ms Lily James. The actress has now touched back down in the UK following a stint in Australia, which provided a much-needed dose of sartorial dopamine as we watched on from the grey UK.

The British actress took to social media to share a carousel of sun-drunk images from her time Down Under: “I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film and watched the sun rise with very special people. I feel very grateful and hopeful for a new year.”

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James wears Debute London's The Lily Dress

In the images, the Pam & Tommy star dazzled in a host of looks, spanning an on-trend leopard print bikini to a sleek off-white swimsuit, a matching yoga set with a feminine racer neckline and tan-toned trims, a strapless bandeau gown and a slouchy-chic hoodie.

However, the one look that caught our attention was a pearlescent, lace-trimmed dress hailing from cool-girl brand Debute London. The fluid satin piece, aptly coined the The Lily Dress, featured a sultry halter neckline tied effortlessly at the nape, which romantically fell into a low open back that flaunts the female form.

Lily allowed the dress to take centre stage for the snap, eschewing jewellery in favour of a natural look. She wore her sandy brunette hair down loose in tousled beach waves, posing beside a sunset-painted vista with a mountainous backdrop.

© @lilyjamesofficial The star relaxed in the summer sun Down Under

Slinky slip silhouettes have become something of a staple for the actress throughout 2025. The thespian is a hardened champion of the nightwear-as-outerwear trend. Inspired by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Miu Miu, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.

Style muses such as Emily Ratajkowski and Sabrina Carpenter have tapped into the design, with the latter’s fashion sense becoming synonymous with the cheeky slip silhouette.

Back in May, Lily donned a series of satin looks, spanning Dolce & Gabbana-inspired bustier dresses to sleek silk négligées with romantic yet gothic lace trims and panels. Likewise, a few months later, she was pictured coolly sporting a bias-cut slip dress in ivory satin, its languid drape frosted with inky black lace appliqué.

Considering her feminine onscreen persona, witnessed in projects such as Cinderella and Rebecca, Lily is the perfect poster girl for the feline slip dress. Sensual yet strong (and always a statement), the design leans neatly into Lily's signature style, which orbits fluidly draped Victoria Beckham gowns, lace-trimmed Rodarte numbers and playful swimwear in pastel shades. A sartorial match made in heaven.