Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber: How the fashion set celebrated New Year's Eve

It's 2026! After the unbelievably tumultuous rollercoaster that was 2025, we enter a new era. The year of the horse awaits, according to the Chinese zodiac, plus we have a World Cup and an Olympics to look forward to.

The last night out of every year is always a glamorous affair, however many this year chose cosy over contour, a sign perhaps that many just wanted to see the difficult year out the door and get ready for a fresh start.

© @maurahiggins Maura Higgins had a wholesome NYE

For the fashion set, it was a mixed affair with Love Island alumni Maura Higgins opting for teddy bear socks and a glass of red wine, while Victoria Beckham wore a super slinky black maxi dress (very on brand.)

As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau says: "New Year’s Eve is a time for maximalists to shine. From sequins to feathers and layers-upon-layers of crystal-dotted mesh, the annual event calls for unapologetic glamour. Unless you spend the evening curled up on the sofas in pyjamas with a glass of vino in hand (understandable), there is no excuse not to go all out come December 31.

So, whichever side of the spectrum you lean toward, let's have a look at what all the most fashionable stars were doing as the clock chimed Midnight...

Hailey Bieber Rhode founder Hailey Bieber gave her California cool-girl style a NYE spin by teaming a gold party hat with a plunging neckline in red and cream tie-dye. The model also shared a sweet snap celebrating her 10 year anniversary with music maestro Justin Bieber.

Jennifer Lopez Jenny from the block celebrated the first night of The JLO Show in Vegas, sporting an array of showgirl inspired outfits (very on trend as we head in 2026.) Our pick of the bunch was this incredible glittering lime two-piece with matching mic stand.

Victoria Beckham Well naturally Victoria Beckham went for slinky glamour - it is her trademark after all. The fashion designer wore a dress from her eponymous label's SS26 line - she also recently sported the same gorgeous silhouette in a teal shade too over Christmas.

Elsa Hosk Supermodel Elsa Hosk didn't brave the cold for NYE as she's currently on holiday in St Barths with her family, but she did deliver on glamour nonetheless in this incredible sheer black shirt and furry skirt combo.

Maura Higgins Maura Higgins lived out our cabin dreams for NYE, opting to sheath herself in a snuggly duvet and enjoy a glass of red in front of a log burning stove. Other snaps showed her enjoying some cinnamon rolls and tucking into a delicious looking loaf of bread.

Jackie Apostel Cruz Beckham's girlfriend opted for high octane glamour on the night, sporting a black dress with very low back, teamed with a furry scarf. The songwriter also shared her 2026 vision board on Instagram, including the sweet line: "I want to make sure I am always at peace with myself."

Molly-Mae Hague Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is another lucky duck who jetted off to sunnier climes to see in the new year. Molly is in the Maldives with her partner boxer Tommy Fury and their baby Bambi. She opted for a black maxi dress and slick back bun in a look that co-ordinated perfectly with her family.

Kaia Gerber Kaia Gerber plumped for a red string bikini for NYE as she's currently on holiday with her pals musician Hayes Warner, TikTok influencer Jake Shane and longtime friend Travis Jackson.