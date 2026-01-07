From Kendall Jenner to Paris Hilton, I recreated my favourite celebrity skiwear looks

Skiwear has taken on a whole new sartorial cachet in recent months. From technical designer layers to ‘steezy’ Arc’teryx beanies, the mountains have been flooded with fashion enthusiasts wanting to exercise their style on the slopes.

The exclusivity of the sport lends itself to the luxury sphere. Verbier’s Prada pylons make for the perfect Instagram Story moment, Courchevel’s Gucci bubble lift is impossible to miss and Miu Miu hosted its autumn/winter 22 show in the Cortina d’Ampezzo, nestled among the snow-capped Dolomites.

Hence, the pastime has garnered a celebrity fanbase. From the iconic Noughties pap shots of stars like Victoria Beckham, Paris Hilton and the Princess of Wales to the early 90s images of royals carving in Klosters, there is plenty of A-lister skiwear source material to glean inspiration from.

Which is exactly what I did before jetting off to the Alps for my annual ski venture. Enthralled by Posh Spice’s Y2K low-slung salopettes, Dua Lipa’s cow-printed Moon Boots and Kendall Jenner’s baggy snowboarder sets, I delved into the Getty archives in search of fun looks to recreate. A few emails and couriers later, and my suitcase was bursting at the seams with reference-heavy pieces to style out on the slopes.

Read on to discover how I recreated some of my favourite celebrity skiwear looks below, including how to style and where to shop.

Paris Hilton's Pink Ski Set

The Inspiration: © @parishilton The Result: © @tanialeslau

To recreate Paris Hilton's Y2K pink aesthetic from a 2017 Aspen ski trip, I called in a favour with some friends at Superdry. It was surprisingly difficult to get my hands on a head-to-toe pink set that didn't cost the earth, but this black-pink combo made for the perfect Paris-inspired fit for those seeking a baggier silhouette with a touch of 00s flair.

How to shop:

Ski Jacket - Freestyle Overhead Ski Jacket, £174.99, SUPERDRY

- Freestyle Overhead Ski Jacket, £174.99, Ski Trousers - Ultimate Freestyle Ski Pants, £174.99, SUPERDRY

Kendall Jenner's Yellow Snowboard Jacket

The Inspiration: © Pinterest The Result: © @tanialeslau

Kendall Jenner's slope style in unmatched - a fact that her vibrant yellow puffer attests to. The model was spotted snowboarding in the Colorado ski resort of Aspen, sporting the XL thermal which hailed from Entire Studios and The North Face's Lenado ski pants. I plucked an equally snug jacket from My Sunday Ski, paired the the brand's fitted white trousers to mirror the star's 'steezy' attire.

How to shop:

Ski Jacket - Apricity Ski Jacket Yellow/White, £395.00, MY SUNDAY SKI

- Apricity Ski Jacket Yellow/White, £395.00, Ski Trousers - Perfect Ski Pant, £225.00, MY SUNDAY SKI

- Perfect Ski Pant, £225.00, Ski Headband - Yellow Logo Headband, £25.00, MY SUNDAY SKI

Kendall Jenner's Silver Snowboard Jacket

The Inspiration: © @kendalljenner The Result: © @tanialeslau

Kendall’s silver surfer aesthetic has long held pride of place on my ski-style moodboard. This season, metallics are the ultimate mountain-status symbol, as maximalism reigns alongside vibrant hues and flashes of animal print. To recreate the look, there was only one brand for the job: Perfect Moment.

How to shop:

Ski Jacket - Polar Flare Down Jacket, £650.00, PERFECT MOMENT

Princess Diana's Red Ski Suit

The Inspiration: © Getty Images The Result: © @tanialeslau

Being British, there had to be a royal or two thrown into the mix. Back in 1985, Princess Diana was captured wearing a vibrant red ski suit by sportswear label Head. I thought the late royal would appreciate a modern spin on her statement piece; cue My Sunday Ski's quilted one piece - primed to take you from piste to après.

How to shop:

Ski Suit - Luxe Portillo Ski Suit, £415.00, MY SUNDAY SKI

