Sydney Sweeney's tiny mini dress is perfect for New Year's Eve

When it comes to occasionware dressing, Sydney Sweeney knows a thing or two. When she’s not on set filming Euphoria alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, the Laneige muse and all-around It-Girl can usually be found on red carpets around the globe, sporting something utterly enviable.

Her most recent look to turn heads and inspire is simple, sleek and perfect for holiday season soirées.

Spotted out and about on official actress business at the Los Angeles premiere after party for her newest silver screen flick, The Housemaid, Sydney championed the humble strapless mini dress, proving just how chic the tiny silhouette can truly be when styled right.

© Variety via Getty Images The micro mini style fitted Sydney like a glove

Opting for a white satin style, covered in dainty floral appliqué motifs, the 28-year-old Hollywood heavyweight oozed elevated elegance to party the night away with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried.

To complete the luxe look and take it to all new festive heights, Sydney added a pair of sheer lace pointed toe pumps, a selection of diamond jewellery and a high-shine red lipstick.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty The stylish duo were all smiles for the occasion

Reverting back to her roots, Sydney added at least 10 inches of extensions to her recently cut bob hairstyle, styling it in a wavy, bouncy blowout.

© Getty Images for Lionsgate A vibrant red lip is the easiest way to add a touch of festive flair to any look

For makeup, she kept her flawless complexion glowy with a dewy foundation base while her ice blue eyes were accented with a lick of shimmery shadow and a slick of sleek black winged liner.

© Getty Images for Lionsgate The sultry gown will go down in red carpet dressing history

The micro mini nuptial-chic dress wasn’t the only standout look from the night. Prior to the afterparty, Sydney took to the premiere red carpet in a Marilyn Monroe-approved plunging white gown from Galia Lahav. The sheer fabric halterneck style dress came complete with a feather fringe hem, a cinched waistline and artfully crafted bodice ruching.

© Getty Images As of late, dazzling gowns have been Sydney's kryptonite

As far as movie press tour dressing goes, Sydney’s The Housemaid looks are up there with Margot Robbie's Barbie wardrobe and Zendaya’s sporty Challengers ensembles. Earlier this month, she attended a special screening in New York, oozing Old Hollywood glamour in a fully crystal-encrusted plunging Miu Miu dress and feather boa combination.

A classic strapless mini dress will forever be a fan favourite in the style sphere. Strapless styles first gained popularity back in the late 1970s and early 80s, with famed faces including Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, and Princess Diana all championing various colourways to lavish events.

In recent years, the silhouette has made a triumphant return into the wardrobes of the fashion-obsessed, Lily Allen donning a cut-out black version performing on Saturday Night Live just days ago.

With New Year’s Eve hot on our heels, securing the ultimate ensemble is the last piece of the puzzle to bid farewell to 2025 in style. If you’re still stuck for what to wear, rest assured that taking style cues from Miss Sweeney will secure you as the best-dressed attendee at any after-dark occasion.